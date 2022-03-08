Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Budget Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Regulations aims to 'reduce statutory fees that are charged'

    Conor Murphy
    Conor Murphy

    Conor Murphy outlines that the purpose of the draft energy performance of buildings regulations is to “reduce the statutory fees that are charged when data is registered onto the energy performance of building register”.

    The finance minister explains that there are two different charges for domestic properties and non-domestic properties.

    The aim is to run the register to “as close to cost-neutral basis as possible”, adds the Sinn Féin representative.

    By ensuring buildings are as efficient as possible will help reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, says Mr Murphy.

  2. Edwin Poots returned as MLA for South Belfast

    Alex Maskey
    Alex Maskey

    Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey opens the debate.

    He announces that DUP MLA Edwin Poots has resigned from his position as the member of the assembly for Lagan Valley "with immediate effect".

    The speaker says he has been informed by the chief electoral officer that Mr Poots has been returned as the MLA for South Belfast "to fill the vacancy which resulted from the untimely passing of Christopher Stalford"

    Edwin Poots has signed the roll of membership and the nominating officer for the DUP has re-nominated him for the post of Minister of Agriculture. He accepted the nomination.

    Alex Maskey turns to the first item of business.

    Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings a motion on the draft Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations.

  3. MLAs pass bill to strengthen Autism support in NI

    Pam Cameron with campaigners
    Copyright: BBC

    Before the assembly wrapped up proceedings on Monday evening, MLAs passed the final stage of the Autism Bill.

    It was proposed by DUP MLA Pam Cameron and aims to strengthen support services for young people and adults with autism in Northern Ireland.

    It will now receive royal ascent.

    Ms Cameron called the cross-party approval of the legislation a "good day".

    It puts a legal duty on the Department of Health to ensure regionally consistent autism provision and early intervention services.

    Read more here.

  4. What's on at the assembly today?

    Agenda
    Agenda
    Agenda
    Agenda

  5. Good morning

    Stormont
    Stormont

    Welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today's business includes debates on the final stage of the Budget Bill and the consideration stage of Pat Catney's private member's Period Products (Free Provision) Bill.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us

