Conor Murphy outlines that the purpose of the draft energy performance of buildings regulations is to “reduce the statutory fees that are charged when data is registered onto the energy performance of building register”.

The finance minister explains that there are two different charges for domestic properties and non-domestic properties.

The aim is to run the register to “as close to cost-neutral basis as possible”, adds the Sinn Féin representative.

By ensuring buildings are as efficient as possible will help reach a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, says Mr Murphy.