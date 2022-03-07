Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It’s going to be an action-packed start to the week for MLAs.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy will open proceedings by moving the further consideration state of the Budget Bill debate.

Deirdre Hargey, the Communities Minister, will also move a variety of pieces of legislation including the Private Tenancies Bill further consideration stage and Occupational Pensions Schemes Regulations.

Health Minister Robin Swann will bring the Adoption and Children Bill to the chamber for debate while Justice Minister Naomi Long will open a further consideration debate on the Justice Bill.

Before the end of the day, Pam Cameron of the DUP will move her Autism Bill to its final stage.

The plenary session opens at 12:00.

