Mel Chittock opens by saying “I’ve been in front of the committee before talking about budgets, so this seems to be a recurring theme”.

The interim chief executive of Invest NI says “the shape of economies across the world have radically changed” in recent years.

“We have taken a view that Invest NI also has to change, this change is positive,” he says, “it’s not a response to any internal crisis” but to “ensure we meet the needs of NI”.

Mr Chittock says the Economy Department’s economic 10X vision “is groundbreaking”.

It was launched in May 2021 as a vision to transform Northern Ireland's economy over the next decade with a focus on five priorities.

“We’re operating in a new budgetary environment,” says the interim chief, adding that reduced budgets are coming to all departments.

“We have now just in the last day or two received an indicative budget position for 2022/23,” says Mr Chittock.

“This does not mean this is business as usual,” he explains, adding “we will not be continuing to support businesses as we have in the past”.

There has been recent media coverage suggesting an “internal crisis” in Invest NI. “Let me be very clear, there is no crisis,” emphasises Mr Chittock.