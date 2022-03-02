Mel Chittock opens by saying “I’ve been in front of the committee before talking about budgets, so this seems to be a recurring theme”. The interim chief executive of Invest NI says “the shape of economies across the world have radically changed” in recent years. “We have taken a view that Invest NI also has to change, this change is positive,” he says, “it’s not a response to any internal crisis” but to “ensure we meet the needs of NI”. Mr Chittock says the Economy Department’s economic 10X vision “is groundbreaking”. It was launched in May 2021 as a vision to transform Northern Ireland's economy over the next decade with a focus on five priorities. “We’re operating in a new budgetary environment,” says the interim chief, adding that reduced budgets are coming to all departments. “We have now just in the last day or two received an indicative budget position for 2022/23,” says Mr Chittock. “This does not mean this is business as usual,” he explains, adding “we will not be continuing to support businesses as we have in the past”. There has been recent media coverage suggesting an “internal crisis” in Invest NI. “Let me be very clear, there is no crisis,” emphasises Mr Chittock.
'Let me be very clear, there is no crisis'
What issues are facing Invest NI?
In recent weeks it's come to light that Invest NI has suspended new offers of financial support to potential investors because of uncertainty about its budget.
The agency's December board minutes note it has "paused issuing letters of offer that would increase commitments against next year's budget".
The board members were told the pause was likely to last until mid January.
However an Invest NI spokesperson told the BBC it was still in place.
Issues facing Invest NI
The MLAs thank Dr Rob Raine for his in-depth briefing.
The next item of business is a briefing from Invest NI officials on current issues facing the organisation.
The witnesses include:
'Those chemicals are lethal'
The DUP's Peter Weir says Dr Rob Raine from the NI Geological service obviously has "a level of knowledge of expertise which is way beyond anything that any of us".
He wants to know if the impact is the same when the these techniques are used for water extraction.
Dr Raine says that as far "as I know the volume of water used is a lot less in hydrogeology boreholes".
Stewart Dickson of Alliance says he's "somewhat disappointed" that Dr Raine would use Oil and Gas Info California as his source on the content of fracking fluid.
"The reality is those chemicals are lethal," he says, adding that the fear is that they would leak into the environment.
Dr Raine says "I take your point on board" and that it was not his intention to suggest "that these chemicals are benign".
'Hydraulic fracturing'
Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Féin asks about the changes to the Petroleum Act which the Onshore Fracking (Prohibition) Bill would amend.
Should the definitions of rock types within the bill be widened?
Dr Rob Raine says “hydraulic fracturing, both low volume and high volume, can be used for both sandstones and shales or even limestones”.
'Prospective areas mainly in Fermanagh'
Dr Rob Raine from Geological Survey NI begins his briefing on the technical aspects of fracking.
He explains the various kinds of hydrocarbons and their distribution in NI.
"Almost all of the prospective areas for shale are concentrated in what's called the north-west carboniferous basin. This is largely located in Fermanagh," Dr Raine explains.
He says that hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a combination of two techniques - the drilling of long, horizontal extensions of the well bore and hydraulic fracturing at high volumes.
Committee meeting opens to public
Economy Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA leads the meeting remotely via video link.
The clerk advises that "the situation is fluid" in terms of members coming and going from the committee room as there is a full plenary session ongoing in the assembly chamber.
The first official item on today's agenda is a briefing from Geological Survey NI on Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy’s Onshore Fracking (Prohibition) Bill.
The witness is Rob Raine.
What's happening at the Economy Committee?
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we’re joining members of the Economy Committee who will be briefed on the Onshore Fracking (Prohibition) Bill and Invest NI will outline current issues.
In the afternoon we’ll join the Executive Office Committee which will hear the views of the Women’s Resource and Development Agency.
Action starts at 10:00.