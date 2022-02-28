Anyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland could apply for a £100 pre-paid card.
The aim of the scheme was to drive shoppers back out onto the hight street following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
The deadline for the cards to be spent did however shift a number of times, with extensions occurring due to a variety of reasons including cards not being delivered on time.
Some members of the public applied for a voucher but were unable to access one.
It is understood the Economy Department is working on mitigations to resolve issues for this group.
Gordon Lyons, the Economy Minister, tells the assembly that 1,399,051 people were issued with a spend local card, of which 1,393,043 (99.6%) were activated.
He says: “This is a tremendous achievement”.
To those who didn’t receive a card or who couldn’t activate their card, Mr Lyons apologises.
“It is anticipated the total cost of delivering remedy payments will be in the region of £1m to £1.5m and this will be met from the scheme’s underspend,” explains the minister.
He explains that the department has contacted 22,500 people who may be eligible for the remedy payment.
High Street Voucher Scheme statement
Now that the assembly has expresses its solidarity with Ukraine the members turn to the first item on the agenda.
It's a petition regarding the threatened demolition of a railway bridge on Green Road Conlig and it's presented to Speaker Alex Maskey by Alliance MLA Andrew Muir.
Next up is a statement from Economy Minister from Gordon Lyons on the High Street Scheme.
'Weaponry made in Belfast is being supplied to help Ukrainians'
TUV Leader Jim Allister says the Soviet-style system is a “movement of anti-humanitarianism”.
He says NATO “stand between us all and this evil form of conquering aggression”.
“I am very proud of the fact that anti-tank weaponry made in Belfast is being supplied to help Ukrainians in their brave stand.”
Mr Allister is critical of there Republic of Ireland’s neutral stance on the conflict.
Claire Sugden, an independent MLA, says she hopes the UK “will offer a home to those fleeing the conflict”.
She adds that she’s also hopeful this is something the Executive Office is currently working on assisting.
“I stand with Ukraine, my heart goes out to those who have lost loved-ones in recent days,” she says, adding her support to those in Russia who oppose Putin’s regime.
Ukrainians returning to 'face up to this tyrant'
“We are all saddened, we are all worried and we are all concerned” for those in Ukraine, says Robbie Butler.
The Ulster Unionist adds victims are “in fear and pain this very day”.
"Those who had settled in other countries and are now turning to their country “to face up to this tyrant, those are the people who deserve our support” he adds.
Green Party MLA Rachel Woods says “this did not just start last week on 24 (February), this has been going on for years”.
“We call on the UK government to step up its humanitarian response,” she adds.
'This act of war and aggression'
Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit says Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and threat to use nuclear weapons "have to be resolutely opposed".
He says he wants to send his "solidarity to the people of Ukraine who have fallen victim to this act of war and aggression".
Mr Carroll calls on the British government to welcome refugees equally, including those from Syria, Yemen and Palestine.
The DUP's Jonathan Buckley says he wants to "commend the bravery of the ordinary citizens of Ukraine in standing up to this tyranny".
"The light of democracy burns bright in their hearts," he says.
'They are committing war crimes'
Matthew O’Toole says “for far too long, Putin’s regime has undermined democracy across the democratic world”.
“In doing so he has intimidated those nations on Russia’s periphery,” adds the SDLP MLA.
“The actions by that gangster regime are totally unacceptable”.
“They’re unacceptable because they are committing war crimes, they are in breach of international law, they're inflicting enormous and immense trauma on there innocent people of Ukraine.”
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir describes Vladimir Putin as “a thug” and “most evil man”.
He adds that the only place he should be is “in front of an international criminal court”.
Mr Muir is critical of the UK government’s approach to asylum for those escaping Ukraine.
“The duty is now upon us all to act and act now.”
'Absolute misery and total devastation'
Michelle O'Neiil, Sinn Féin's Stormont leader condemns the invasion of Ukraine.
"I, like all of you, am deeply saddened and troubled by what has unfolded before the eyes of the world in recent days and the absolute misery and total devastation that's being directed at the people of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin and his military regime," she says.
"In this house today I would like all parties to join together in utterly condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin and his regime against the government and the courageous and dignified people of Ukraine and extend our solidarity to them," she adds.
Ms O'Neill calls for support for considerably strengthened sanctions against Russia.
"We must all welcome those who are fleeing with open arms," she says.
What is happening in Ukraine?
Paul Kirby
BBC News Online Europe editor, Berlin
By air, land, and sea, Russia has launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people, and its forces are on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.
For months, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin denied he would invade his neighbour, but then he tore up a peace deal, sending forces across borders in Ukraine's north, east and south.
As the number of dead climbs, he stands accused of shattering peace in Europe. What happens next could jeopardise the continent's entire security structure.
'Contact department if there's been maladministration'
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald chairs the Economy Committee.
She asks show those who are eligible for a remedy payment will be identified.
The economy mister responds that he would encourage MLAs "to get in contact directly with the department if there has been maladministration on the part of the department".
The minister's DUP colleague Peter Weir asks Gordon Lyons for an estimation of the impact on his Strangford constituency.
The minister says that in the area of Ards and North Down there were 296,202 transactions made with a total spend in his council area of £10,261,3423.
'Remedy payments will be in the region of £1m to £1.5m'
What is happening in Ukraine?
By air, land, and sea, Russia has launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people, and its forces are on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.
For months, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin denied he would invade his neighbour, but then he tore up a peace deal, sending forces across borders in Ukraine's north, east and south.
As the number of dead climbs, he stands accused of shattering peace in Europe. What happens next could jeopardise the continent's entire security structure.
Plenary sessions opens to public
Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the House, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before announcing a matter of the day has been accepted for discussion.
Michelle O’Neill, the Stormont leader of Sinn Féin, lodged the request and opens the discussion on recent events in Ukraine.
On the assembly agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon MLAs have plenty of legislation to progress through - how far they’ll get before the end of play, who knows?
It’s going to be a busy one, that is for certain.
Gordon Lyons, the Economy Minister, is due to kick off the action with a statement on the High Street Voucher Scheme.
At Question Time Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Justice Minister Naomi Long will appear in the chamber.
The major item on the agenda is Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots' Climate Change (No.2) Bill.
Depending on how controversial the 70 proposed amendments to the draft legislation will be, MLAs could be debating this into the wee small hours tonight and returning to it again tomorrow.
The assembly sits at 12:00 - stay with us.