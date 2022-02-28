The High Street Voucher Scheme was launched in 2021.

Anyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland could apply for a £100 pre-paid card.

The aim of the scheme was to drive shoppers back out onto the hight street following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The deadline for the cards to be spent did however shift a number of times, with extensions occurring due to a variety of reasons including cards not being delivered on time.

Some members of the public applied for a voucher but were unable to access one.

It is understood the Economy Department is working on mitigations to resolve issues for this group.

Gordon Lyons, the Economy Minister, tells the assembly that 1,399,051 people were issued with a spend local card, of which 1,393,043 (99.6%) were activated.

He says: “This is a tremendous achievement”.

To those who didn’t receive a card or who couldn’t activate their card, Mr Lyons apologises.

“It is anticipated the total cost of delivering remedy payments will be in the region of £1m to £1.5m and this will be met from the scheme’s underspend,” explains the minister.

He explains that the department has contacted 22,500 people who may be eligible for the remedy payment.