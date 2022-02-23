Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today MLAs are meeting for another lengthy plenary session which will start with a statement from Economy Minister Gordon Lyons on a recent meeting of the British-Irish Council.

The communities minister will move the Private Tenancies Bill for debate, and the health minister will do the same for the Health and Care Bill.

Michelle McIlveen, the Education Minister, will be in the chamber for Question Time at 14:00.

We’ll likely spend quite a chunk of this afternoon with the Budget Bill debate.

Action starts at 10:30. Stay with us.