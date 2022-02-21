NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist leader, says his “heart sank” when he heard that Christopher Stalford had died, aged 39.

“I have no words that will quench the anguish of his party colleagues sitting here today, I have no words that will help with the pain that his family is dealing with today.”

“I have no quick quip to truly outline the person that we all knew, that we all had interactions with,” says Mr Beattie.

“Christopher was unique, absolutely unique, he was a fierce debater,” adds the MLA.

Mr Beattie continues: “I didn’t just like Christopher Stalford, I was jealous of Christopher Stalford as he was truly a first class politician and family man.”

“I’m going to miss him.”