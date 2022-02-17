Stormont
Housing Executive outlines budget pressures

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Committee open to the public

    Paula Bradley
    Committee chair Paula Bradley opens the meeting to the public.

    She takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda.

    It's a briefing from the NI Housing Executive on Budget Pressures and Mixed Tenure Properties.

    The witnesses are:

    • Mr Paul Isherwood, Northern Ireland Housing Executive
    • Mr Colm McQuillan, Northern Ireland Housing Executive
    • Ms Catherine McFarland, Northern Ireland Housing Executive
    • Ms Grainia Long, Northern Ireland Housing Executive

  2. What's happening at the Communities Committee?

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we’re joining the Communities Committee for a briefing on budget concerns for the Housing Executive.

    In the afternoon we’ll join the Public Accounts Committee during its inquiry into planning in NI.

    The action starts at 10:00 - stay with us.

