“The absence of an executive, following the resignation of the first minister, creates significant difficulties,” says Conor Murphy.

The finance minister says he has sought legal advice from the DSO (the Departmental Solicitor's Office) and Attorney General on budgetary matters.

On the prospect of a multi-year budget, Mr Murphy says he’s investigated “all possible avenues that might have enabled me to proceed with the budget, including bringing it directly to the assembly, unfortunately the legal advice is clear that the budget must be agreed by the executive”.

“That means that from 1 April the health service will not be able to plan on a three-year basis,” says Mr Murphy.

“In these circumstances rather than improving, the health service will decline.”

The Sinn Féin minister says the Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann apologised to patients on waiting lists last week, but Mr Murphy says “it should be the DUP apologising for the damage it has done to the health service and not Minister Swann”.

The public consultation that had been launched on the draft three-year budget will now be halted, says the finance minister, adding that it will be something the next executive will need to explore.