'Executive should be on the cusp of agreeing a multi-year budget'
Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, says the draft three-year budget contained a proposal to freeze the domestic and non-domestic rates “to help with rising costs for families and businesses alike”.
Having taken legal advice, Mr Murphy says he’s able to take the matter forward “for one year only”.
“That means that households and businesses will not have certainty on their rates for the subsequent two years,” explains the Sinn Féin MLA.
“The executive should be on the cusp of agreeing a multi-year budget which prioritises health and it should be deciding how to invest an additional £300m next year for horsing, skills, for the police and European Social Fund match funding,” he adds.
'DUP should apologise for the damage it has done to the health service'
The finance minister says he has sought legal advice from the DSO (the Departmental Solicitor's Office) and Attorney General on budgetary matters.
On the prospect of a multi-year budget, Mr Murphy says he’s investigated “all possible avenues that might have enabled me to proceed with the budget, including bringing it directly to the assembly, unfortunately the legal advice is clear that the budget must be agreed by the executive”.
“That means that from 1 April the health service will not be able to plan on a three-year basis,” says Mr Murphy.
“In these circumstances rather than improving, the health service will decline.”
The Sinn Féin minister says the Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann apologised to patients on waiting lists last week, but Mr Murphy says “it should be the DUP apologising for the damage it has done to the health service and not Minister Swann”.
The public consultation that had been launched on the draft three-year budget will now be halted, says the finance minister, adding that it will be something the next executive will need to explore.
Speaker opens the session
Speaker Alex Maskey opens today's session.
He says Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is unwell and will be unable to appear at Question Time today.
Speaker Alex Maskey opens today's session.
He says Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is unwell and will be unable to appear at Question Time today.
The TUV's Jim Allister has a point of order connected to the lifting of Covid regulations announced yesterday.
"When will the House return to normality in terms of full membership being able to attend and restoring our normal voting patterns?" he asks.
Mr Maskey says the Business Committee and the Assembly Commission will consider this "in due course".
He then turns to the first item on the agenda.
It's a statement from Finance Minister Conor Murphy on budgetary matters.
Remaining Covid-19 restrictions in NI to be lifted
All remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland will be lifted by the health minister later.
On Monday, Robin Swann announced that the remaining measures would instead be put in guidance issued to the public.
The rules being removed from law are the use of Covid certificates in nightclubs, face coverings, track and trace requirements and the cap on 30 people allowed in private homes.
But Mr Swann warned Covid-19 had not gone away and remained a threat.
Read more on this story here.
What's on today's agenda?
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
As we the reach the end of the current assembly mandate the plenary sessions are becoming increasingly longer to fit in as many of the remaining bills as possible.
Today's session is currently listed to run until almost 23:00.
Matters on the agenda include debates on the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill and the Autism Bill.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.