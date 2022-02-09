NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks about the effects of the recent results of the post-primary transfer test results on children's mental health.

Koulla Yiasouma, the Commissioner for Children and Young people says, "it's well on the record every year, my position is clear transfer needs to be abolished".

"Segregated education based on academic ability at 11 needs to be abolished, that's clear," she adds.