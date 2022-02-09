Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks about the effects of the recent results of the post-primary transfer test results on children's mental health.
Koulla Yiasouma, the Commissioner for Children and Young people says, "it's well on the record every year, my position is clear transfer needs to be abolished".
"Segregated education based on academic ability at 11 needs to be abolished, that's clear," she adds.
Mental health and wellbeing statistics 'stark'
Chris Lyttle says the current statistics around children’s mental health and wellbeing “are stark”.
The Education Committee chair and Alliance MLA asks the Commissioner for Young People what the Education and Health Departments are doing around youth-led mental health initiatives.
Koulla Yiasouma says she thinks both departments are “engaging with young people”.
“The challenge” she says is how the listening “turns into actions”.
Children's Mental Health briefing
Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma begins her briefing.
She refers to a report on child mental health published the commissioner's office (NICCY) in 2018 entitled, Still Waiting.
This made 50 recommendations across eight areas of work, the commissioner explains.
The group set up to oversee implementation, today published its latest report on 2021.
"The key recommendation of Still Waiting was that the government undertake a prevalence survey on children and young people's mental health," Ms Yiasouma says.
"The survey found that one in eight children and young people in NI experienced emotional difficulties, almost one in ten 11 to 19 year olds reported self-injurous behaviours, with 12% reporting thinking about or attempting suicide," she says.
The commissioner emphasises the importance of the introduction of multi-year budgets to facilitate the reform of children and young people's mental health services.
NI Secretary has 'legal authority' to order services
The Northern Ireland Secretary has the legal authority to direct the establishment of abortion services in NI, a High Court judge has ruled.
NI Secretary has 'legal authority' to order services
The Northern Ireland Secretary has the legal authority to direct the establishment of abortion services in NI, a High Court judge has ruled.
The judge rejected a legal challenge to Brandon Lewis' powers to compel Stormont to commission centralised abortion services in NI.
It was brought by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc).
Spuc said only elected representatives in Northern Ireland should be able to decide on the issue.
Committee opens to public
Chair of the Education Committee Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes members from his committee and those joining from the Health Committee.
Once the apologies are dealt with, MLAs welcome this morning’s witnesses:
They’re on the line to discuss children’s mental health and wellbeing.
