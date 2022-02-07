Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning MLAs start their plenary session by making statements to the House about issues of topical interest.

We're expecting there to be quite a few focused on the recent resignation of First Minister Paul Givan and a directive from Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to stop checks on the Irish Sea Border.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The first of the 28 executive bills hoping to be passed before the end of the current mandate will reach its final stage today - the Parental Bereavement Bill.

As there are no first and deputy first ministers in place, questions to the Executive Office have been cancelled but Justice Minister Naomi Long will be in the spotlight instead to face a stint of questions at 14:00.

The Protection from Stalking Bill, Single Use Carrier Bags charge and Climate Change Bill are also up for debate.

Action starts at 12:00 - stay with us.