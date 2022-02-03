Reuters Copyright: Reuters

It's expected that there'll be plenty of discussion about the agriculture minister's order to halt checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border at the Agriculture Committee.

This morning, it's not clear whether checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border have been halted in line with an order by Democratic Unionist Party minister Edwin Poots.

At least part of the facility at Belfast Port is still operating.

The agriculture minister's order is part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the northern Ireland protocol.

Inspections of products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland are part of the post-Brexit agreement.

