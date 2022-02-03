Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public. He welcomes the members before turning to the first item on the agenda. It's a discussion of committee business.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
The meeting opens
Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes the members before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a discussion of committee business.
Unclear whether Irish Sea Border checks halted
It's expected that there'll be plenty of discussion about the agriculture minister's order to halt checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border at the Agriculture Committee.
This morning, it's not clear whether checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border have been halted in line with an order by Democratic Unionist Party minister Edwin Poots.
At least part of the facility at Belfast Port is still operating.
The agriculture minister's order is part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the northern Ireland protocol.
Inspections of products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland are part of the post-Brexit agreement.
Read more here.
BreakingNI First Minister Paul Givan 'intends to resign'
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan intends to announce his resignation later on Thursday, BBC News NI understands.
There has been no official statement from Mr Givan's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
But sources told the BBC's Nolan Show an announcement is expected.
Due to Northern Ireland's power-sharing arrangements, the move would mean Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also loses her position.
Read more on this story here.
On the Agriculture Committee
Here's what we can expect to see at the committee today.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining members of the Agriculture Committee for their weekly meeting.
Following the news that Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots has ordered a halt to checks at NI ports we're expecting some lively debate.
And this afternoon we're with the Justice Committee for a session with the head of the NI Prison Service, Ronnie Armour.
The Agriculture Committee meets at 09:45. Do stay with us.