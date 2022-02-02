NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford calls the members to order.

Before the Climate Change (No.2) Bill debate can resume Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan makes a point of order.

He says he heard Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots being interviewed on BBC Radio Ulster this morning.

Mr McGuigan asks "if it's appropriate for the minister to indicate that he is considering to defy the democratic decision of this assembly taken last night in relation to this bill".

Mr Stalford says his job is to make rulings "as they relate to the workings of the House".

The deputy speaker then introduces the debate on the second group of amendments.

These relate to proposals and policies.