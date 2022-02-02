Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford calls the members to order. Before the Climate Change (No.2) Bill debate can resume Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan makes a point of order. He says he heard Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots being interviewed on BBC Radio Ulster this morning. Mr McGuigan asks "if it's appropriate for the minister to indicate that he is considering to defy the democratic decision of this assembly taken last night in relation to this bill". Mr Stalford says his job is to make rulings "as they relate to the workings of the House". The deputy speaker then introduces the debate on the second group of amendments. These relate to proposals and policies.
Edwin Poots says his political demise 'has not happened yet'
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has said his political demise "has just not happened quite yet".
Mr Poots was speaking after he failed to be selected to stand in South Down in May's assembly election.
The agriculture minister had indicated he wanted to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down.
"I think there was a little excitement over the weekend and people were writing off Edwin Poots' political career," he told BBC News NI.
