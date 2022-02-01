Naomi Long begins her statement by setting out her reasons for instigating the review of care and supervision units (CSUs) in the NI Prison Service.

The justice minister says the review “recognises the commitment” of staff working in these units and that improvements have been made.

“It tells us we are failing in a small number of key areas,” she adds.

“The director general and I, not only accept the recommendations in the review but, have already implemented some of them and are implementing others.”

Ms Long says “our prisons have been assessed by inspectors as safe - that is because, in part, we have CSUs”.

The Alliance minister outlines considerations for prisoners with mental health difficulties.

“The creation of the equivalent of a Broadmoor facility for a population as small as NI is not sustainable and so this is not an issue that the prison service or department can resolve,” adds Ms Long.

She says no one in the CSUs is waiting for transfer to a mental health facility as of today.

Ms Long adds that she has asked the director general to ensure that, “rather than the six-month recommendation in this review, that health colleagues are able to undertake mental health and primary health care assessments of all prisoners immediately following their placement in our CSUs”.

She explains that the achievement of that goal will depend “on the availability of the appropriate health professionals”.