That concludes members’ statements. Up next, MLAs welcome the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to the chamber.
He’s called to present a statement on a Rural Policy Framework for Northern Ireland.
'We have been failing'
Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw focuses on the issue of addiction services.
“Services such as counselling are heavily sought after,” she says, but adds that there is difficulty gaining access due to waiting lists.
“Northern Ireland has the highest prescription rate of Pregabalin in the UK,” says the South Belfast MLA.
Clare Bailey of the Green Party says there is a “collective opportunity” for MLAs to “show leadership” during their debate on the agriculture minister’s Climate Bill.
“Here in NI, we have been failing,” says the South Belfast rep, adding that NI “has failed to invest, failed to deliver”.
Ms Bailey adds “every single one of our rivers, lakes and our coastal waters has failed to meet basic quality standards”.
'Dignity, courage and resolve'
Pádraig Delargy makes a statement about Bloody Sunday.
The Sinn Féin MLA pays tribute to the "dignity, courage and resolve" of the families of those who died.
Mr Delargy says "the British government is intent on preventing any prosecution through an amnesty for British soldiers who murdered 14 innocent men and boys on the streets of Derry".
He reads the names of those who were killed.
The DUP's Stephen Dunne is next on his feet .
He calls on the communities minister "to finally deliver the long-awaited sub-regional stadia funding programme".
Sinéad McLaughlin of the SDLP says “it was an important milestone for the people of Derry” to remember those who were killed on Bloody Sunday at the weekend.
“It was unlawful, plain and simple,” she says.
“How does an amnesty help them to draw a line under their (families’) pain and suffering?” asks Ms McLaughlin.
Social distancing reduced in chamber during Question Time
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary session to the public.
He brings members to order before outlining that the Business Committee has agreed to reduce social distancing requirements during Question Time, Urgent Questions and ministerial statements to 1 metre.
This will be reviewed in coming weeks, he explained.
MLAs then turn to the first item on today’s agenda.
It’s a series of members’ statements to the House on issues of topical interest.
They each have three minutes to make uninterrupted speeches.
First to be called is Pádraig Delargy.
On the agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs have a packed agenda today, with 10 separate items of business listed.
The debates include the second stage of Jemma Dolan's Zero Hours Workers Bill.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Health Minister Robin Swann will be appearing at Question Time.
On the agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs have a packed agenda today, with 10 separate items of business listed.
The debates include the second stage of Jemma Dolan's Zero Hours Workers Bill.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Health Minister Robin Swann will be appearing at Question Time.
The assembly meets at 12:00. Do stay with us.