NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

What about students and workers who rely on public transport?

What impact has the reduced timetable had on them, asks Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin.

Chris Conway responds that some people reported that they were having to start their journey slightly earlier than they had done previously, “or in some cases we had feedback that we were getting them in a little bit too late”.

The Translink CEO explains that there were substitute services also provided.

“We always made sure there was a connection that they could make,” he adds.