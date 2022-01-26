What about students and workers who rely on public transport?
What impact has the reduced timetable had on them, asks Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin.
Chris Conway responds that some people reported that they were having to start their journey slightly earlier than they had done previously, “or in some cases we had feedback that we were getting them in a little bit too late”.
The Translink CEO explains that there were substitute services also provided.
“We always made sure there was a connection that they could make,” he adds.
Translink 'in or around' breaking even
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Sinn Féin's Cathal Boylan asks for an update on Translink's financial reserves and the total amount of Covid support it received.
Chris Conway says he can't give a precise figure for the reserve as it has only just been received "but certainly that will help us to break even".
He says the public transport company is "in or around break even in any case".
On Covid-19 funding, the Translink CEO says "there was around £100m of funding in the 2019/20 year to address the lost revenues during that year".
Start decarbonising rail network in 'next two to three years'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Cara Hunter of the SDLP asks for more information about the decarbonisation of public transport.
Chris Conway, the chief of Translink, outline the steps the public transport body has taken to date.
He refers to various avenues which could be explored in terms of rail transformation.
“We need to look at potentially is coming down the line,” he adds in terms of innovation around electric and hydrogen rail.
Mr Conway says “if we can get the costs right, we think it would be the right time over the next two to three years to start down that journey of decarbonising the rail network, most likely with electrification but there are other technologies that we need to consider as well”.
Incidents on the Belfast Glider bus services
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Deputy committee chair David Hilditch is the next questioner.
The DUP MLA asks about timetable amendments on the Larne rail line in his East Antrim constituency.
"That was very much a temporary situation," says Chris Conway, adding that services were changed across the network as a response to the situation with the Omicron variant.
Mr Hilditch refers to media reports about incidents on the Glider bus service in Belfast.
Would it be possible to introduce security measures on the service, he asks.
"On Glider specifically we have increased the number of staff that travel on the vehicles in the evening times," responds the Translink CEO.
Timetable changes
As for return to full timetables, Chris Conway outlines the current plan for Translink:
Belfast Metro timetable will return to it’s pre-Omicron level on 31 January
Northern Ireland Rail will return to a nearly full time table from 7 February in “anticipation of businesses starting to return to work and employees starting to come back to work as well”, he says
Ulsterbus will start a phased return starting on 7 February as well "between then and the mid-term break for schools" he adds
Mr Conway explains to committee members that this "will be done as to a clear view of the demand we’re seeing".
Around 85 million passenger journeys per annum pre-Covid
Jonathan Buckley of the DUP chairs the committee and begins by condemning attacks against Translink staff on public transport services.
How close over the two-year period of the pandemic has Translink come to breaking point, asks Mr Buckley.
Chris Conway responds that passenger numbers fell to 10% of “where they were previously” at the start of the public health crisis.
The transport company CEO says as it became clear Covid-19 “wasn’t just a six-month issue” the company worked with the department and minister to ensure there was adequate funding.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
He says looking forward the aim is to increase passenger numbers on public transport.
“Just before Covid we were out turning around 85 million passenger journeys” says Mr Conway, adding that in 2018/19 the figure was 84.5 million passenger journeys, while in 2019/20 we were “trending towards 85/86 million passenger journeys".
The Translink boss says “air quality is a big issue” adding that “greater use of public transport would help that” along with decarbonisation of public transport.
Budget could see 'significant cuts to the bus and rail network'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Chris Conway says Translink has "an ambitious plan to transform public transport over the next decade if this can be matched with appropriate funding".
He says there is evidence that global public transport use must double "if we are to reach the climate ambitions".
Mr Conway says Translink appreciates the funding support received during the pandemic and funding received in the executive's January monitoring round.
However, he says that a reliance on in-year bids for funding leads to an inability to plan for the future.
The transport company CEO says NI has the lowest per capita spend on public transport in the UK.
He adds that the sector has been treated "a bit more like a Cinderella service".
Mr Conway says the budget could see "significant cuts to the bus and rail network".
Committee opens to the public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Jonathan Buckley, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before running through some general items of business.
MLAs then welcome Chris Conway, the CEO of Translink, to the meeting.
He’s here to outline the budget issues facing the public transport body.
Edwin Poots in bid to halt Irish Sea border checks
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken the first step in his bid to halt Irish Sea border checks.
He has submitted a paper seeking executive approval for the checks to continue, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
The DUP MLA argues the challenge makes clear that checks need to be approved by ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin has vowed to block any such paper from the executive agenda.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
-
Belfast Metro timetable will return to it’s pre-Omicron level on 31 January
-
Northern Ireland Rail will return to a nearly full time table from 7 February in “anticipation of businesses starting to return to work and employees starting to come back to work as well”, he says
-
Ulsterbus will start a phased return starting on 7 February as well "between then and the mid-term break for schools" he adds
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'We always made sure there was a connection'
What about students and workers who rely on public transport?
What impact has the reduced timetable had on them, asks Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin.
Chris Conway responds that some people reported that they were having to start their journey slightly earlier than they had done previously, “or in some cases we had feedback that we were getting them in a little bit too late”.
The Translink CEO explains that there were substitute services also provided.
“We always made sure there was a connection that they could make,” he adds.
Translink 'in or around' breaking even
Sinn Féin's Cathal Boylan asks for an update on Translink's financial reserves and the total amount of Covid support it received.
Chris Conway says he can't give a precise figure for the reserve as it has only just been received "but certainly that will help us to break even".
He says the public transport company is "in or around break even in any case".
On Covid-19 funding, the Translink CEO says "there was around £100m of funding in the 2019/20 year to address the lost revenues during that year".
Start decarbonising rail network in 'next two to three years'
Cara Hunter of the SDLP asks for more information about the decarbonisation of public transport.
Chris Conway, the chief of Translink, outline the steps the public transport body has taken to date.
He refers to various avenues which could be explored in terms of rail transformation.
“We need to look at potentially is coming down the line,” he adds in terms of innovation around electric and hydrogen rail.
Mr Conway says “if we can get the costs right, we think it would be the right time over the next two to three years to start down that journey of decarbonising the rail network, most likely with electrification but there are other technologies that we need to consider as well”.
Incidents on the Belfast Glider bus services
Deputy committee chair David Hilditch is the next questioner.
The DUP MLA asks about timetable amendments on the Larne rail line in his East Antrim constituency.
"That was very much a temporary situation," says Chris Conway, adding that services were changed across the network as a response to the situation with the Omicron variant.
Mr Hilditch refers to media reports about incidents on the Glider bus service in Belfast.
Would it be possible to introduce security measures on the service, he asks.
"On Glider specifically we have increased the number of staff that travel on the vehicles in the evening times," responds the Translink CEO.
Timetable changes
As for return to full timetables, Chris Conway outlines the current plan for Translink:
Mr Conway explains to committee members that this "will be done as to a clear view of the demand we’re seeing".
Around 85 million passenger journeys per annum pre-Covid
Jonathan Buckley of the DUP chairs the committee and begins by condemning attacks against Translink staff on public transport services.
How close over the two-year period of the pandemic has Translink come to breaking point, asks Mr Buckley.
Chris Conway responds that passenger numbers fell to 10% of “where they were previously” at the start of the public health crisis.
The transport company CEO says as it became clear Covid-19 “wasn’t just a six-month issue” the company worked with the department and minister to ensure there was adequate funding.
He says looking forward the aim is to increase passenger numbers on public transport.
“Just before Covid we were out turning around 85 million passenger journeys” says Mr Conway, adding that in 2018/19 the figure was 84.5 million passenger journeys, while in 2019/20 we were “trending towards 85/86 million passenger journeys".
The Translink boss says “air quality is a big issue” adding that “greater use of public transport would help that” along with decarbonisation of public transport.
Budget could see 'significant cuts to the bus and rail network'
Chris Conway says Translink has "an ambitious plan to transform public transport over the next decade if this can be matched with appropriate funding".
He says there is evidence that global public transport use must double "if we are to reach the climate ambitions".
Mr Conway says Translink appreciates the funding support received during the pandemic and funding received in the executive's January monitoring round.
However, he says that a reliance on in-year bids for funding leads to an inability to plan for the future.
The transport company CEO says NI has the lowest per capita spend on public transport in the UK.
He adds that the sector has been treated "a bit more like a Cinderella service".
Mr Conway says the budget could see "significant cuts to the bus and rail network".
Committee opens to the public
Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Jonathan Buckley, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before running through some general items of business.
MLAs then welcome Chris Conway, the CEO of Translink, to the meeting.
He’s here to outline the budget issues facing the public transport body.
Edwin Poots in bid to halt Irish Sea border checks
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken the first step in his bid to halt Irish Sea border checks.
He has submitted a paper seeking executive approval for the checks to continue, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
The DUP MLA argues the challenge makes clear that checks need to be approved by ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin has vowed to block any such paper from the executive agenda.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Infrastructure Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today MLAs will gather in their committees to scrutinise the work of government departments.
We're joining the Infrastructure Committee this morning to hear about the latest budget issues facing Translink from the company's CEO.
This afternoon we're joining the Executive Office Committee to hear about the tackling violence against women and girls strategy.
Live action starts at 10:00 - stay with us.