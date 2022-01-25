Health Minister Robin Swann opens the debate on three motions concerning the Coronavirus Regulations. They refer to decisions taken by the executive on 22 December "to limit the spread of the Omicron variant", he explains. "The executive met again last week and following a significant improved outlook we were thankfully in a position to relax many of the restrictions," the minister adds. On December 22 the executive decided that intervention was required due to "potential serious scenarios ahead". He outlines the amendments that were made at this time in detail. Turning to the latest decisions made by the executive regarding the easing of restrictions he says: "I do believe that the decisions taken by the executive were significant, were measured and did send a very strong signal that we were on a clear trajectory out of this Omicron wave."
'Limiting the spread of the Omicron variant'
Health Minister Robin Swann opens the debate on three motions concerning the Coronavirus Regulations.
They refer to decisions taken by the executive on 22 December "to limit the spread of the Omicron variant", he explains.
"The executive met again last week and following a significant improved outlook we were thankfully in a position to relax many of the restrictions," the minister adds.
On December 22 the executive decided that intervention was required due to "potential serious scenarios ahead".
He outlines the amendments that were made at this time in detail.
Turning to the latest decisions made by the executive regarding the easing of restrictions he says:
"I do believe that the decisions taken by the executive were significant, were measured and did send a very strong signal that we were on a clear trajectory out of this Omicron wave."
Police to investigate No 10 lockdown parties
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force was looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in No 10 and across Whitehall over the past two years.
She said the Met would "police without fear or favour" and provide updates "at significant points" in the investigation.
The news comes after fresh allegations came to light over an event held for the PM's birthday held in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.
Speaker opens the session
Speaker Alex Maskey brings members to order and opens today’s session to the public.
He wastes no time and moves straight to business.
Sinn Féin’s Jemma Dolan is called to present a public petition on addressing flooding in Boho.
“Just because this affects a small population, this is unfair in the extreme,” says the MLA.
Next up, it's time for MLAs to debate the latest changes to Covid-19 regulations.
Doug Beattie will ask party to decide on leadership
Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie has said he will let the party decide on his leadership.
Pressure is mounting on him after accusations of misogyny and racism over a number of historical tweets.
Mr Beattie said on Tuesday "that what I did 10 years ago is pretty horrific".
On Monday, Mr Beattie said he was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" over the emergence of the social media posts.
Coming up at the assembly
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s shaping up to be another busy day for MLAs, starting with a series of Covid-19 regulation debates.
These are brought to the House by the Health Minister Robin Swann.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring the Protection from Stalking Bill to the chamber for its consideration stage debate.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen will appear for Question Time at 14:00.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will debate the final stage of the Financial Reporting Bill.
The action starts at 10:30.
Stay with us.