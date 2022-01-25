NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Health Minister Robin Swann opens the debate on three motions concerning the Coronavirus Regulations.

They refer to decisions taken by the executive on 22 December "to limit the spread of the Omicron variant", he explains.

"The executive met again last week and following a significant improved outlook we were thankfully in a position to relax many of the restrictions," the minister adds.

On December 22 the executive decided that intervention was required due to "potential serious scenarios ahead".

He outlines the amendments that were made at this time in detail.

Turning to the latest decisions made by the executive regarding the easing of restrictions he says:

"I do believe that the decisions taken by the executive were significant, were measured and did send a very strong signal that we were on a clear trajectory out of this Omicron wave."