Welcome to Stormont for another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. It's going to be a busy day in the chamber with 11 separate items listed on the agenda. Finance Minister Conor Murphy will be making a statement on the January Monitoring Round. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will appear at Question Time. The session starts at 12:00. Do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
On Monday's agenda
Good Morning
Welcome to Stormont for another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's going to be a busy day in the chamber with 11 separate items listed on the agenda.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy will be making a statement on the January Monitoring Round.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will appear at Question Time.
The session starts at 12:00. Do stay with us.