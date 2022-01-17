The next item on today’s agenda is members’ statements to the House. MLAs have three minutes to make statements on issues of current interest. Sinéad Ennis of Sinn Féin is the first member to be called. She refers to the murder of Ashling Murphy in her statement and says “some people are determined to keep the focus on the actions of women and not those of violent men”. “This isn’t a policing or justice problem but a wider societal problem,” she adds. DUP MLA Keith Buchanan focuses on the 30th anniversary of a bombing at Teebane near Cookstown. The men were travelling in a van which was blown up by a bomb left at the side of the road. It was detonated as the van drove past on the journey home from an army base in Omagh. “Many feel justice will not be done until those who perpetrated and facilitated these murders are brought to justice,” he adds.
'A wider societal problem'
'A wonderful life that was so cruelly taken away'
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance describes the killing of Ashling Murphy as a "senseless murder".
She says the tributes to Ms Murphy paid tribute to "her wonderful life that was so cruelly taken away from her".
"This is another acute reminder of the need to end violence against women and girls," Ms Bradshaw adds.
'We need move away from expecting women to carry rape alarms'
Nichola Mallon of the SDLP says “this could have been any woman so it represents an attack on every woman”.
She says there’s a need to “move away” from expecting women to carry rape alarms and attend self-defence classes.
The North Belfast MLA adds that “we need to get serious about the environment that’s been created for women and the kind of society we have created”.
Speaking on behalf of the UUP, Rosemary Barton says Ashling Murphy’s death has left people in Northern Ireland and the Republic “stunned”.
“Women are entitled to feel safe,” she says.
“Enough is enough,” adds Ms Barton, and calls for a zero tolerance approach to assault on women.
First minister calls for 'men to step up'
Paul Givan, the First Minister, says he “stands in support of Ashling and her family”.
He says “we’re struck by those last words Ashling said to her mum before she left: ‘Mam, I love you’.”
The DUP minister adds that women should not have to accept the “poor, bad behaviour” that is directed at them.
He encourages “men to step up and challenge this type of behaviour for what it is”.
Mr Givan says Ms Murphy “had so much more to give”.
“Whether it’s Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland we’ve all come together as one community and we share in that grief,” he concludes.
'The cruelty and the injustice of what happened to Ashling'
"There are simply no words to convey the cruelty and the injustice of what happened to Ashling," says Michelle O'Neill.
"Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is an epidemic," she adds.
Ms O'Neill says "since Ashling's murder countless women and girls across this island, myself included will have been reflecting on our own safety as we go about our daily lives".
She reminds the members of Caoimhe Morgan, who was murdered in north Belfast last month.
The deputy first minister says women are angry.
Plenary session opens to the public
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the meeting to the public.
He calls Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to speak.
She's making a statement about the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, County Offaly, last week.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Here's a snapshot of what you can expect to hear at the assembly.
Good morning
The assembly recess period is officially over.
MLAs are back on the hill this morning for their first plenary session of the year.
They'll begin with members' statements to the House, followed by numerous consideration stages of legislation including the Financial Reporting Bill, Charities Bill and Integrated Education Bill.
At 14:00 the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Justice Minister Naomi Long will appear in the chamber for Question Time.
The action starts at 12:00. Stick with us until then.