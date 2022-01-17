NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The next item on today’s agenda is members’ statements to the House.

MLAs have three minutes to make statements on issues of current interest.

Sinéad Ennis of Sinn Féin is the first member to be called.

She refers to the murder of Ashling Murphy in her statement and says “some people are determined to keep the focus on the actions of women and not those of violent men”.

“This isn’t a policing or justice problem but a wider societal problem,” she adds.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan focuses on the 30th anniversary of a bombing at Teebane near Cookstown.

The men were travelling in a van which was blown up by a bomb left at the side of the road.

It was detonated as the van drove past on the journey home from an army base in Omagh.

“Many feel justice will not be done until those who perpetrated and facilitated these murders are brought to justice,” he adds.