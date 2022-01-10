What would you like to see done to tackle Covid-19 pressures in schools?
BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra wants to hear your views.
Schools facing serious staffing issues
With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge, and people having to self-isolate, several schools have reported staffing problems, with teaching union NASUWT describing the issue as "significant".
Some schools - such as Mercy College in north Belfast - are introducing staggered remote learning days for some year groups.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Fiona Kane, principal of St Ronan's College in Lurgan, said her school was facing serious disruption and is implementing a contingency plan that prioritises GCSE and A-Level students for classroom learning, meaning others will be asked to stay home on certain days.
Another principal, Chris Donnelly from St John The Baptist Primary School in west Belfast, said teachers want to pupils in the classroom.
"There is no substitute," he told Good Morning Ulster.
Sinn Féin motion
At 12:00 MLAs will debate a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin.
It accuses Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of a "lack of planning".
It also urges the minister to address staffing issues "by utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe".
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Share your views on BBC Evening Extra
What would you like to see done to tackle Covid-19 pressures in schools?
BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra wants to hear your views.
Schools facing serious staffing issues
With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge, and people having to self-isolate, several schools have reported staffing problems, with teaching union NASUWT describing the issue as "significant".
Some schools - such as Mercy College in north Belfast - are introducing staggered remote learning days for some year groups.
Fiona Kane, principal of St Ronan's College in Lurgan, said her school was facing serious disruption and is implementing a contingency plan that prioritises GCSE and A-Level students for classroom learning, meaning others will be asked to stay home on certain days.
Another principal, Chris Donnelly from St John The Baptist Primary School in west Belfast, said teachers want to pupils in the classroom.
"There is no substitute," he told Good Morning Ulster.
Sinn Féin motion
At 12:00 MLAs will debate a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin.
It accuses Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of a "lack of planning".
It also urges the minister to address staffing issues "by utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe".
You can read the motion in full by clicking here.
The Department of Education said it would do "everything in our power to help school leaders during these unprecedented and extremely challenging circumstances".
Good morning
Hello and welcome to extraordinary coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Recess is still officially ongoing, but MLAs will return to the chamber this afternoon to debate how to keep schools open and safe with Covid-19 cases on the rise.
The motion was brought by Sinn Féin and received backing from other parties, such as the SDLP and Alliance.
Follow text updates here or watch live by hitting the play button at the top of this page.