With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge, and people having to self-isolate, several schools have reported staffing problems, with teaching union NASUWT describing the issue as "significant".

Some schools - such as Mercy College in north Belfast - are introducing staggered remote learning days for some year groups.

Fiona Kane, principal of St Ronan's College in Lurgan, said her school was facing serious disruption and is implementing a contingency plan that prioritises GCSE and A-Level students for classroom learning, meaning others will be asked to stay home on certain days.

Another principal, Chris Donnelly from St John The Baptist Primary School in west Belfast, said teachers want to pupils in the classroom.

"There is no substitute," he told Good Morning Ulster.