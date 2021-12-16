NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.

The Sinn Féin MLA leads a condemnation of attacks on health workers.

He also informs members that officials taking part in a briefing on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill this afternoon will have their identities protected as one of the officials official has been the subject of a low-level threat.

Mr Gildernew takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on this morning's agenda.

It's a departmental briefing on the budget and January Monitoring.

The officials in attendance are: