Health official witness has been subject of threat
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA leads a condemnation of attacks on health workers.
He also informs members that officials taking part in a briefing on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill this afternoon will have their identities protected as one of the officials official has been the subject of a low-level threat.
Mr Gildernew takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on this morning's agenda.
It's a departmental briefing on the budget and January Monitoring.
The officials in attendance are:
Ms Brigitte Worth, DoH
Ms Annette Palmer, DoH
Mr David Keenan, DoH
Ms Preeta Miller, DoH
Dr Tomas Adell, DoH
Abuse survivors 'let down' as Stormont meeting halted
BBCCopyright: BBC
An Executive Office Committee meeting discussing institutional childhood abuse was halted on Wednesday, after not enough MLAs attended.
The Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Abuse, Fiona Ryan, had been due to update members on her work.
However, with three MLAs in attendance, a quorum for the meeting could not be reached and it was postponed.
Ms Ryan said survivors' groups had told her the development had caused "deep hurt".
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
-
Ms Brigitte Worth, DoH
-
Ms Annette Palmer, DoH
-
Mr David Keenan, DoH
-
Ms Preeta Miller, DoH
-
Dr Tomas Adell, DoH
BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Health official witness has been subject of threat
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA leads a condemnation of attacks on health workers.
He also informs members that officials taking part in a briefing on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill this afternoon will have their identities protected as one of the officials official has been the subject of a low-level threat.
Mr Gildernew takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on this morning's agenda.
It's a departmental briefing on the budget and January Monitoring.
The officials in attendance are:
Abuse survivors 'let down' as Stormont meeting halted
An Executive Office Committee meeting discussing institutional childhood abuse was halted on Wednesday, after not enough MLAs attended.
The Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Abuse, Fiona Ryan, had been due to update members on her work.
However, with three MLAs in attendance, a quorum for the meeting could not be reached and it was postponed.
Ms Ryan said survivors' groups had told her the development had caused "deep hurt".
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Health Committee today?
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The Health Committee is lined up for a blockbuster session today, starting with a briefing on the department’s current budget constraints, the latest on Brexit and common frameworks.
Before the end of the day members will hear from the NI Human Rights Commission, Action for Children and Home For Good and the British Association of Social Workers on the Adoption and Children Bill.
Action starts at 09:30. Stay with us.