Stormont
Live

Agriculture minister's statement on avian flu

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on the agenda at Stormont today?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    After a hefty session in the chamber yesterday we're faced with another whirlwind of a day as MLAs attempt to get through a raft of business before the Christmas recess.

    The big ticket items are the resumption of yesterday's debate on Covid passports, which was suspended at 21:00 last night. Speaker Alex Maskey explained that there was a danger of legal action if the debate continued past the cut-off time.

    We also have the consideration stage of the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill, which is being brought by DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

    It all kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.

Back to top