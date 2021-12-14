BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After a hefty session in the chamber yesterday we're faced with another whirlwind of a day as MLAs attempt to get through a raft of business before the Christmas recess.

The big ticket items are the resumption of yesterday's debate on Covid passports, which was suspended at 21:00 last night. Speaker Alex Maskey explained that there was a danger of legal action if the debate continued past the cut-off time.

We also have the consideration stage of the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill, which is being brought by DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

It all kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.