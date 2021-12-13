The education minister says the statement regards the outcome of an independent effectiveness review of the General Teaching Council and its committees.
She outlines the role of GTCNI and says it should have a membership of 33, the majority of whom are teachers.
"In practice, GTCNI has not fulfilled its responsibilities and been the voice for the teaching profession that it was intended to be," says Michelle McIlveen.
She says that due to weaknesses in its legislative base the body "has not been able to exercise regulation of the profession as intended".
The minister says GTCNI has focused "an inordinate amount of its time and effort on nugatory internal discussions and disagreements alongside personal and at times bitter in-fighting among its membership".
She says that since 2019, 13 members have resigned or been withdrawn from the council with some citing "the divisive and toxic atmosphere within the council".
Ms McIlveen outlines a list of failures on the part of GTCNI.
She notes that the department has placed the council into special measures on two occasions.
Ministerial statement on General Teaching Council NI
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That next item on today’s agenda is a statement from the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen on the General Teaching Council for NI (GTCNI).
The GTCNI is an arm's-length body of the Department of Education (DE).
If a teacher wants to be employed in a school they have to be registered with the body.
Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Andrew Muir of Alliance wants to talk about "the future of Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood".
He appeals to local and regional government to grasp on the opportunity offered by the decision of the Ministry of Defence to delay disposal by two years.
Mr Muir says the base offers a wealth of potential but it must be agreed with local people.
'Mental health pandemic'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan rises to discuss the “mental health pandemic”.
He says “we’re seeing unfortunately an increase in the level of suicide in our communities”.
“I would urge all of those in our communities, who are battling with mental health, who need support” to reach out and seek assistance.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
UUP leader Doug Beattie discusses “our historical heritage” which he believes is “being undermined”.
Mr Beattie refers to a number of historic sites, including the Newry Canal which sits in disrepair and is “in desperate need of restoration”.
Nationality and Borders Bill
Dr Caoimhe Archibald makes a statement criticising the "so-called Nationality and Borders Bill".
The bill is currently passing through Westminster.
"This bill with its many regressive provisions is an extension of the Home Office's hostile environment and concerns have been raised about it for some time," the Sinn Féin MLA says.
She says the bill runs contrary to the Good Friday Agreement.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Deborah Erskine is next on her feet.
She calls for a plan to "be put in place to recruit and retain more nurses".
The DUP MLA says nurses are "angels" who have taken on enormous responsibility.
Plenary session opens to the public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before moving to MLAs’ statements.
Each member who is called during this period has three minutes to discuss a topic of current interest.
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is first to address the chamber.
What's happening at the assembly today?
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This is the last full sitting week for MLAs before Christmas recess.
There’s plenty of work for them to get through however, starting with a statement from the education minister on the General Teaching Council for NI.
The finance minister will outline the 2022-25 draft budget before Question Time with the deputy first minister and health minister at 14:00.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will debate the introduction of Covid-19 passports.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
'Personal and at times bitter in-fighting'
The education minister says the statement regards the outcome of an independent effectiveness review of the General Teaching Council and its committees.
She outlines the role of GTCNI and says it should have a membership of 33, the majority of whom are teachers.
"In practice, GTCNI has not fulfilled its responsibilities and been the voice for the teaching profession that it was intended to be," says Michelle McIlveen.
She says that due to weaknesses in its legislative base the body "has not been able to exercise regulation of the profession as intended".
The minister says GTCNI has focused "an inordinate amount of its time and effort on nugatory internal discussions and disagreements alongside personal and at times bitter in-fighting among its membership".
She says that since 2019, 13 members have resigned or been withdrawn from the council with some citing "the divisive and toxic atmosphere within the council".
Ms McIlveen outlines a list of failures on the part of GTCNI.
She notes that the department has placed the council into special measures on two occasions.
Ministerial statement on General Teaching Council NI
That next item on today’s agenda is a statement from the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen on the General Teaching Council for NI (GTCNI).
The GTCNI is an arm's-length body of the Department of Education (DE).
If a teacher wants to be employed in a school they have to be registered with the body.
Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood
Andrew Muir of Alliance wants to talk about "the future of Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood".
He appeals to local and regional government to grasp on the opportunity offered by the decision of the Ministry of Defence to delay disposal by two years.
Mr Muir says the base offers a wealth of potential but it must be agreed with local people.
'Mental health pandemic'
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan rises to discuss the “mental health pandemic”.
He says “we’re seeing unfortunately an increase in the level of suicide in our communities”.
“I would urge all of those in our communities, who are battling with mental health, who need support” to reach out and seek assistance.
UUP leader Doug Beattie discusses “our historical heritage” which he believes is “being undermined”.
Mr Beattie refers to a number of historic sites, including the Newry Canal which sits in disrepair and is “in desperate need of restoration”.
Nationality and Borders Bill
Dr Caoimhe Archibald makes a statement criticising the "so-called Nationality and Borders Bill".
The bill is currently passing through Westminster.
"This bill with its many regressive provisions is an extension of the Home Office's hostile environment and concerns have been raised about it for some time," the Sinn Féin MLA says.
She says the bill runs contrary to the Good Friday Agreement.
Deborah Erskine is next on her feet.
She calls for a plan to "be put in place to recruit and retain more nurses".
The DUP MLA says nurses are "angels" who have taken on enormous responsibility.
Plenary session opens to the public
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before moving to MLAs’ statements.
Each member who is called during this period has three minutes to discuss a topic of current interest.
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is first to address the chamber.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This is the last full sitting week for MLAs before Christmas recess.
There’s plenty of work for them to get through however, starting with a statement from the education minister on the General Teaching Council for NI.
The finance minister will outline the 2022-25 draft budget before Question Time with the deputy first minister and health minister at 14:00.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will debate the introduction of Covid-19 passports.
Action starts at 12:00. Stay with us.