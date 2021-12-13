NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The education minister says the statement regards the outcome of an independent effectiveness review of the General Teaching Council and its committees.

She outlines the role of GTCNI and says it should have a membership of 33, the majority of whom are teachers.

"In practice, GTCNI has not fulfilled its responsibilities and been the voice for the teaching profession that it was intended to be," says Michelle McIlveen.

She says that due to weaknesses in its legislative base the body "has not been able to exercise regulation of the profession as intended".

The minister says GTCNI has focused "an inordinate amount of its time and effort on nugatory internal discussions and disagreements alongside personal and at times bitter in-fighting among its membership".

She says that since 2019, 13 members have resigned or been withdrawn from the council with some citing "the divisive and toxic atmosphere within the council".

Ms McIlveen outlines a list of failures on the part of GTCNI.

She notes that the department has placed the council into special measures on two occasions.