MLAs briefed on Adoption and Children Bill

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. At the Health Committee this morning

    Agenda
  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we'll be joining a meeting of the Health Committee for a number of briefings, including one on the Adoption and Children Bill with the Children's Commissioner.

    And this afternoon, Justice Minister Naomi Long will make a presentation to the Justice Committee on Policing Oversight.

    The Health Committee kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.

