Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on Zero Hour Contracts Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Committee opens to public

    Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald opens the committee meeting to the public.

    While she joins the meeting by video link, she brings the members in Committee Room 30 to order before turning to the first item of business.

    It’s a briefing by Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan on her Zero Hour Contracts Bill.

  2. What to expect at the Economy Committee meeting

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to Stormont for Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We're starting off this morning with the Economy Committee.

    The members will have a briefing from Sinn Féin's Jemma Dolan on her Zero Hours Working Bill.

    And this afternoon the Finance Committee will have briefings on the Defamation Bill.

    The Economy Committee kicks off at 10:00. Do stay with us.

