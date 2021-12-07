NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey opens the debate by outlining current processes.

She says for the last three years, there has been extensive lobbying “calling for the six month criteria to be scrapped”.

The minister explains that the bill is quite short and has only three clauses.

“The bill represents an important step we can take now to deliver meaningful change before the end of this mandate.

“I hope members are content with the broad thrust of the bill,” she concludes.