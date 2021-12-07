Kellie Armstrong outlines the position of the Communities Committee.
The Alliance MLA says the committee is supportive of accelerated passage “as a necessary first step to improve the situation quickly”.
Sinn Féin’s Áine Murphy also backs the bill “due to the quite obvious time sensitive nature of terminal illness”.
Mark Durkan says “we fully recognise the need for speed” on behalf of his party, the SDLP.
Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler says accelerated passage “is not something we do lightly” but, although not a Communities Committee member, he says he’ll support this request.
DUP MLA Christopher Stalford says “when you’re rushing to do something decent, being accelerated about it isn’t necessarily a bad thing”.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey winds on the debate.
It’s put to an oral vote and passes without dissent.
'More terminally ill people to qualify for fast-track support'
The communities minister says "the use of accelerated passage isn't something that we ask for lightly" and only in "exceptional circumstances".
"The bill is necessary to reform the terminal illness provision in the social security legislation," Deirdre Hargey says, adding that it will allow more terminally ill people to qualify for fast-track support.
Ms Hargey says she'll outline the legislation in greater detail in the second stage debate.
Debate on benefits for terminally ill
That concludes the communities minister’s statement on the British-Irish Council meeting, but her stint at the podium is not over yet.
Deirdre Hargey remains on her feet to call for accelerated passage for the Social Security (Terminal Illness) Bill.
Equality of access for disabled children
Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler asks if the discussion at the British-Irish Council looked at children who have disabilities and what actions will be taken to ensure there will be "equality of access".
The communities minister says there wasn't a specific discussion of that matter "but those issues are picked up more broadly".
Support for parents
Paul Frew of the DUP asks the communities minister what she’s doing to “promote the pride of place" of this small part of the UK..
Deirdre Hargey responds that she works with groups across NI and outlines the “additional support that went into those organisations” during the pandemic.
SDLP MLA Mark Durkan asks about projects run in other jurisdictions to support parents whose children are learning indigenous and minority languages.
The communities minister refers to a number of programmes, including online after-school language classes.
Irish language, Ulster Scots and sign language
Kellie Armstrong of Alliance asks for an update "on how Irish language, Ulster Scots and sign language is being developed in NI, particularly in regard to early years".
The communities minister responds that "we are developing a number of strategies" around each of those areas.
Deirdre Hargey says sign language will fall under the emerging disability strategy.
Sinn Fein's Ciara Ferguson asks what provision is in place to encourage early years language acquisition.
Ms Hargey says the department is legally obliged "to encourage and facilitate the development of Irish-medium education".
Ministers reiterated commitment to collaborative work
Deirdre Hargey says the purpose of the meeting was “to discuss the British-Irish Council (BIC) paper on language acquisition in early years”.
The communities minister outlines that the session was held virtually and attended by various ministers.
She says ministers “reiterated their commitment to the collaborative work of the British-Irish Council”.
The plenary session begins
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey attempts to open the session but there aren't enough MLAs in the chamber to form a quorum.
Once that's sorted he calls the members to order.
They then turn to the first item on the agenda.
It's a statement from Communities minister Deirdre Hargey on a recent British-Irish Council (BIC) meeting on indigenous and minority languages.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's pretty miserable outside thanks to Storm Barra, but inside the chamber at Stormont it's shaping up to be a busy day with numerous pieces of legislation being brought forward for debate by ministers.
The Social Security Terminal Illness Bill, Direct Payments to Farmers Regulations, the Horse Racing Bill and the Damages Bill are among the items up for debate.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy and members of the Assembly Commission will field questions at 14:00.
The live action starts at 10:30 with a statement from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey on a recent British-Irish Council meeting, so do stay with us.
