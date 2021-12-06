NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan raises the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his father and stepmother.

Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty and Thomas Hughes got 21 years for manslaughter.

“The details of this case, I have never seen anything quite like it,” says Mr McCrossan.

He calls for a review of current safeguarding mechanisms in NI, to “ensure no child ever suffers as this poor child did”.

Christopher Stalford of the DUP talks about the Covid-19 passport scheme for NI.

He says he understood there was due to be a debate in the assembly either today or tomorrow on the scheme before it is fully implemented.

“I think it’s really important that we as members of this House are afforded the opportunity to see the evidence that such a scheme could provide in combating the virus,” adds the South Belfast MLA.