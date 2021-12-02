Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's committee meetings at Stormont. This morning the Health Committee will be hearing from Minister Robin Swann on winter pressures in the health service. No doubt the latest developments regarding Covid-19 will also feature. And this afternoon the Justice Committee will have briefings on the Justice Bill and non-fatal strangulation legislation. The Health Committee meets at 09:15. Do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
At the Health Committee this morning
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's committee meetings at Stormont.
This morning the Health Committee will be hearing from Minister Robin Swann on winter pressures in the health service. No doubt the latest developments regarding Covid-19 will also feature.
And this afternoon the Justice Committee will have briefings on the Justice Bill and non-fatal strangulation legislation.
The Health Committee meets at 09:15. Do stay with us.