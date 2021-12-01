After a lengthy debate in the chamber on Tuesday evening on the Parental Bereavement Bill , the Economy Committee members are back at the assembly - this time in Committee Room 30. Caoimhe Archibald, the Sinn Féin MLA who chairs the meeting, brings members to order. She runs through some general business before welcoming this morning’s first witnesses. Officials from the Utility Regulator will be discussing the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.
John French, Utility Regulator Northern Ireland
Kevin Shiels, Utility Regulator Northern Ireland
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining members of the Economy Committee as they continue their scrutiny of the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.
The main action of the day comes this afternoon when the Executive Office Committee will have a question-and-answer session with the European Commission's Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič.
The Economy Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.