MLAs briefed by Utility Regulator

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Committee meeting opens to public

    Caoimhe Archibald
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    After a lengthy debate in the chamber on Tuesday evening on the Parental Bereavement Bill, the Economy Committee members are back at the assembly - this time in Committee Room 30.

    Caoimhe Archibald, the Sinn Féin MLA who chairs the meeting, brings members to order.

    She runs through some general business before welcoming this morning’s first witnesses.

    Officials from the Utility Regulator will be discussing the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.

    • John French, Utility Regulator Northern Ireland
    • Kevin Shiels, Utility Regulator Northern Ireland

  2. Troubles amnesty 'set for imminent introduction'

    troubles
    Copyright: BBC

    Sinn Féin has said the UK government has given its "clearest signal yet" that it will introduce laws to ban all Troubles-related prosecutions.

    The main Stormont parties and UK and Irish governments discussed Troubles legacy issues on Tuesday.

    In July the government said it wanted to legislate to end Troubles-era investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions.

    That has been rejected by all Northern Ireland parties and victims' groups.

  3. At the Economy Committee this morning

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  4. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we'll be joining members of the Economy Committee as they continue their scrutiny of the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.

    The main action of the day comes this afternoon when the Executive Office Committee will have a question-and-answer session with the European Commission's Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič.

    The Economy Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

