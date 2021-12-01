NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

After a lengthy debate in the chamber on Tuesday evening on the Parental Bereavement Bill, the Economy Committee members are back at the assembly - this time in Committee Room 30.

Caoimhe Archibald, the Sinn Féin MLA who chairs the meeting, brings members to order.

She runs through some general business before welcoming this morning’s first witnesses.

Officials from the Utility Regulator will be discussing the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.