NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Sinead McLauglin says many of her constituents are “in financial crisis” due to the reduction in universal credit uplift and increasing energy prices.

The SDLP MLA calls for the executive to establish a cost of living task force.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says there 60% of deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK “have been people with disabilities”.

She says the government has “at times, failed to protect them” and calls for more to be done.