Sinead McLauglin says many of her constituents are “in financial crisis” due to the reduction in universal credit uplift and increasing energy prices.
The SDLP MLA calls for the executive to establish a cost of living task force.
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says there 60% of deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK “have been people with disabilities”.
She says the government has “at times, failed to protect them” and calls for more to be done.
'Totally unacceptable'
Maolíosa McHugh of Sinn Féin has the first statement, about Ben O'Neill.
He is a teenager who has complex needs and who had been "offered facility" in Navan in the Republic of Ireland or in Scotland.
His parents regard this as "totally unacceptable".
Mr McHugh says a resolution has been found for Ben in the short term.
He calls for better resources for autism in the Western Trust area.
Next it's the DUP's Gary Middleton.
He refers to the National Teaching Awards Lifetime Achievement that was announced on the BBC's One Show last week.
He pays tribute to Marie Lindsay of St Mary's College in Londonderry who won the award and fellow Derry Headteacher Michael Allen who also won an award.
1,000th plenary sitting of NI Assembly
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the session to the public.
He brings members to order before relaying a little bit of history.
Today, he explains, marks the 1,000th plenary sitting of the assembly since 1998.
Mr Maskey says “it's important to acknowledge all of those who have played their part in getting us to this point”.
He then turns to the first substantive item on today’s agenda. It’s members’ statements.
Up first to speak is Maolíosa McHugh of Sinn Féin.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another full week of live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs will make statements on matters of interest before the health minister brings forward the Health and Social Care Bill for its further consideration stage.
The justice minister will do the same for the Damages Bill.
Question Time at 14:00 will be led by Paul Givan the First Minister, followed by his party colleague Edwin Poots, the Agriculture Minister.
Before the end of the day, the Infrastructure Committee will present its report into decarbonisation of road transport in NI and Rachel Woods will bring her Domestic Abuse Safe Leave Bill for its second stage debate.
The action starts at 12:00 - stay with us.