MLAs are briefed on the Domestic Abuse Bill

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Today at the Economy Committee

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning Green Party MLA Rachel Woods is briefing the Economy Committee on her Domestic Abuse Bill.

    Members will also hear evidence on the Small-Scale Green Energy Bill.

    This afternoon the Executive Office Committee will hear from assembly researchers on Brexit and Truth Recovery NI.

    Live action starts at 10:00.

