Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning MLAs are debating the second stage of the non-domestic rates valuations bill. At Question Time, Justice Minister Naomi Long will be in the spotlight. She’ll be in the chamber for a good portion of the day as she’ll also be bringing forward a debate on police, crime, sentencing and courts. Before the end of the day, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford will bring the adjournment debate on rapid transit in his South Belfast constituency.
