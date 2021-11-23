Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Covid rates support scheme

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening today at the assembly?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: PA Media

    Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning MLAs are debating the second stage of the non-domestic rates valuations bill.

    At Question Time, Justice Minister Naomi Long will be in the spotlight.

    She’ll be in the chamber for a good portion of the day as she’ll also be bringing forward a debate on police, crime, sentencing and courts.

    Before the end of the day, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford will bring the adjournment debate on rapid transit in his South Belfast constituency.

