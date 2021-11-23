PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning MLAs are debating the second stage of the non-domestic rates valuations bill.

At Question Time, Justice Minister Naomi Long will be in the spotlight.

She’ll be in the chamber for a good portion of the day as she’ll also be bringing forward a debate on police, crime, sentencing and courts.

Before the end of the day, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford will bring the adjournment debate on rapid transit in his South Belfast constituency.