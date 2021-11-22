NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Steve Aiken says NI is “lagging very badly behind” on the move towards electric vehicles.

The UUP MLA adds that there is a “lack of joined up approach, we have a much delayed energy strategy”.

Grey Point Fort in North Down is the main issue of focus for Independent MLA Alex Easton.

He says “dozens of trees have been cut down” which has “had a serious impact on the protected wildlife that lives in that forest”.

He adds that he’s called for “serious investigation” into the matter.