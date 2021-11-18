Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, wants to know how intervention “is at the earliest opportunity”.
Prof Roy McConkey responds that “there are waiting lists for people for diagnosis” and that interventions should take place “while they’re waiting”.
He says “we have to be imaginative about the types of interventions” and not just be dependent on statutory services.
Shirelle Stewart from National Autistic Society NI adds “children and adults are not being assessed and diagnosed within what would be seen as a reasonable timeframe”.
“There hasn’t been enough early intervention services put in place for children, and definitely not for adults. There has to be funding put in place,” she adds.
Mandatory autism training
Shirelle Stewart from the National Autistic Society NI is next.
"The lack of services and the lack of support has been there for many years but Covid has brought that to the fore," she says.
Ms Stewart says that "in some trust areas adults can wait up to five years for an assessment and diagnosis and for children that can be up to three years".
"We actually feel the private member's bill has missed an opportunity with regard to training," she adds.
The National Autistic Society representative calls for a change to the bill to make autism training mandatory for educational and health and social care staff.
She outlines a number of other amendments the society would like to see in the bill.
Bill 'focuses on individuals'
Alyson Kilpatrick is from the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.
She says the bill is “very positive” and focuses “on individuals".
"The starting point is always the person not the disability or impairment and consideration is then given to the barriers that hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others," she adds.
'An urgent examination of costs'
Prof Laurence Taggart from Ulster University refers to “inconsistencies in the system”.
He says there needs to be “an urgent examination of the costs involved in the provision of assessment and diagnostic services across the five trusts”.
The increase in the number of children receiving an autism diagnosis “will invariably mean an increase in the number of adults with the condition who will need support”, adds the academic.
He says “a report commissioned by the Health Care Board in 2010 highlighted the need for action but many of the recommendations are yet to be implemented”.
The committee meeting opens
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
He leads the members through a discussion of the Covid pandemic before introducing the first main item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Ulster University, the NI Human Rights Commission and National Autistic Society on the Autism (Amendment) Bill.
The witnesses are:
Prof Roy McConkey, Ulster University
Ms Alyson Kilpatrick, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
Ms Emily Mills, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
Ms Shirelle Stewart, National Autistic Society NI
Ms Sharon McDaid, National Autistic Society N
Prof Laurence Taggart, Ulster University
What's happening at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today MLAs on the Health Committee will take evidence on the Autism Bill.
It’s been proposed by deputy chair, Pam Cameron of the DUP.
This afternoon we’ll join the Justice Committee which will hear evidence from stakeholders on the Justice Bill.
