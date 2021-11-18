NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, wants to know how intervention “is at the earliest opportunity”.

Prof Roy McConkey responds that “there are waiting lists for people for diagnosis” and that interventions should take place “while they’re waiting”.

He says “we have to be imaginative about the types of interventions” and not just be dependent on statutory services.

Shirelle Stewart from National Autistic Society NI adds “children and adults are not being assessed and diagnosed within what would be seen as a reasonable timeframe”.

“There hasn’t been enough early intervention services put in place for children, and definitely not for adults. There has to be funding put in place,” she adds.