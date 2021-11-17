That’s all from us today. We’ll be back at 09:30 tomorrow morning when we’ll be joining the Health Committee.
Members will be briefed on the Autism Bill.
In the afternoon we’ll join the Justice Committee.
Until then, have a great evening.
Maze Prison site visit
Sinead McLaughlin thanks Ms Dellow-Perry for her expert briefing.
She then takes the members through some items of committee business.
They discuss their forthcoming to the former Maze Prison site.
The SDLP MLA then brings the meeting to a close.
'A very long and drawn-out process'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Sinead McLaughlin asks the researcher to "talk me through what actually happens if Article 16 is triggered".
Emma Dellow-Perry says this would start with notification.
"After that there will be a consultation. Both parties have agreed that they will try to work through the joint committee and find what they call a commonly acceptable solution," she adds.
"If there is no solution found, the side that wishes to implement the safeguards can't implement them until one month after they have notified the other side," the assembly official says.
She continues her explanation in great detail.
"It's a very long and drawn-out process," she concludes.
'Honesty box approach'
Emma Dellow-Perry says the majority of proposals in the command paper argues for an expansion of the concept of goods at risk, using “the honesty box approach”.
This would mean goods from GB traders bound for Ireland “would have to declare it in which case EU customs procedures would apply”.
On the issue of medicines, the UK government “sought to remove these from the scope of the protocol entirely”.
The official then outlines the EU’s proposals which were made in October.
In response to queries over medicine, “the EU solution was to allow compliance functions for NI medicines to be based in GB or brought through GB without additional authorisation”, explains Ms Dellow-Perry.
UK Exit from EU briefing
Sinead McLaughlin thanks the witnesses before turning to the final briefing for today.
It comes from assembly researcher Emma Dellow-Perry and concerns UK Exit from EU - Oral Briefing: EU Response to the UK Command Paper on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.
'What did this scheme set out to achieve?'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
"What did this scheme set out to achieve?" asks Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin.
Siobhan Broderick says the aim was "to support viable but vulnerable businesses".
She says the scheme was initiated under a ministerial direction and that "given the timescales there was no detailed analysis and economic appraisal given the absence of evidence".
Support was 'wholly inadequate'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Sinead McLaughlin wants to know how support for travel agents became the responsibility of the Executive Office.
She says the committee heard last week from travel agents that the money available for the scheme "was wholly inadequate".
Siobhan Broderick says the Executive Office doesn't have statutory responsibility for travel agents.
The executive took a decision on the scheme and the department agreed to take it forward, she explains.
She says the figure of £10,000 "was consistent with the small business support grant".
Support totalling £1.208m
Siobhan Broderick from the Executive Office discusses some of the “key details” within the Covid-19 financial support scheme for Travel Agents.
One-hundred-and-sixty-five grant payments were made under the scheme, totalling £1.208m.
Twenty-four applications we rejected due to not fulfilling scheme criteria, explains Ms Broderick.
Travel Agents Assistance Scheme
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Sinead McLaughlin thanks the panel members for attending the the meeting.
She leads the members through a discussion of the briefing before moving on to the next item of business.
It's a briefing from Executive Office officials on the Travel Agents Coronavirus Financial Assistance Scheme.
The witnesses are Siobhan Broderick and Paul McKenna.
'A six million dollar question'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“How confident are you that those who are responsible will be held to account?” asks DUP MLA Diane Dodds.
“That’s a $6m question,” responds Deirdre Mahon, adding “I think this will be a very robust process”.
“I am hopeful people will get justice and will get truth.”
Prof Phil Scraton says this question “will probably be on the minds of most people”.
“One thing I will say is that there are two primary forms of accountability, first is personal and individual accountability,” he says, adding “many of whom will have now passed”.
The second is “institutional accountability,” he explains.
'Testimony has been absolutely harrowing'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan says some of the testimony heard over the last few days "has been absolutely harrowing".
He refers to babies being taken from their mothers and the victim blaming of young women and girls who were the victims of rape and incest.
The West Belfast MLA says he has no real questions but he wants to commend the panel for their work.
'Disproportionate impact'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Sinn Féin’s Emma Sheerin asks the Truth Recovery Panelists “if you were looking at this through an intersectional lens in relation to the disproportionate impact this has had on women and girls”.
Deirdre Mahon says “our recommendations are built within a human rights framework”.
Dr Maeve O’Rouke adds that it’s “an extremely important job” for the Independent Panel to “enable the survivors to explain and illuminate the full extent of abuses”.
“Nobody understands the intersectional nature of the abuse than those who suffered it,” she adds.
'We are absolutely appalled by that'
Ulster Unionist John Stewart is deputy chair and he's joining by audio link.
He asks about the importance of communication in "a victim-centred process".
The East Antrim MLA says he spoke to victims who were unaware that the panel members would be at the committee today.
"They were upset and they felt that there remains a void, or an inability to communicate with them," he says.
Mr Stewart asks if there could be a team or person to update victims on a regular basis.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Deirdre Mahon says communication "is always a big challenge".
She says the panel sent out a link this morning to enable victims to watch the meeting.
Mr Stewart asks the panel for their opinion on the redress scheme announced in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and the "ridiculous notion" that babies younger than six months wouldn't remember their time in an institution.
"We are absolutely appalled by that," says Deirdre Mahon.
'Access to records is the absolute key'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Sinead McLaughlin, who chairs the committee, seeks more clarity on the level of engagement from the institutions.
“Did you gain a feeling that they accept responsibility?” asks the SDLP MLA.
Deirdre Mahon says the Truth Recovery Panel hasn’t engaged with the institutions.
“Our job was to work with victims and survivors to decide what the terms of reference of the next stage would be and what the next state would look like,” she adds.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Dr Maeve O’Rouke says she has more experience in the Republic of Ireland with religious orders and says “access to records is the absolute key in enabling people to go to court, to the extent that they are able to”.
“Not only do they need their personal records, they actually need access to the administrative archive,” she adds, and as without these there are questions over “who knew what was going on at a general level”.
'All who have been wronged must receive compensation'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Prof Phil Scraton from Queen's University says he's keen to get to the questions.
However, he says the media have had a "really difficult time" getting their heads around the construction of an independent panel as have "some of those at Stormont".
He says the first independent panel dealt with the Hillsborough disaster.
The panel was able to go into all the relevant documentation.
Prof Scraton says 10,000 documents were downloaded and 2m were consulted.
He explains that the panel and the inquiry are distinct but they are integrated.
Prof Scraton says compensation is often a tricky area.
"All people who have been wronged, and so seriously and severely wronged, must receive compensation for that wrong," he adds.
'Two processes would work together'
Dr Maeve O’Rourke outlines the key recommendations which the panel proposed in its report published in October.
She focuses in on the panel's recommendation around a public inquiry.
Dr O’Rourke explains this is “part of a two-stage, integrated process of inquiry”.
The first part, “which does not require legislation, which much start immediately, is the independent panel”, she says.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The legal specialist adds the work of this panel could assist that of the public inquiry - “because of the complexity of the issues and the views of survivors and their diversity, it actually make sense that these two processes would work together”.
Membership of the independent panel “should include people from a range of disciplinary areas” says Dr O’Rouke, adding that “appointments should be made from a list of nominations, a shortlist created by survivors” and that "the panel should consult regularly with a forum of survivors and relatives”.
'An integrated approach'
Deirdre Mahon begins the briefing for the Truth Recovery Design Panel.
There's a problem with her video so she continues with audio only.
She says she's delighted on the behalf of victims and survivors that the executive has accepted all the panel's recommendations.
Ms Mahon says the media have been reporting on the panel's recommendation for a public inquiry.
However she says the panel has recommended "an integrated approach which includes an independent panel".
Mother-and-baby homes and the Truth Recovery Panel
The Truth Recovery Design Panel was established by the Stormont Executive in March.
In October, it produced a report into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries.
Women said they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption.
