The next item of business is members' statements.

Up first to speak is Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin.

MLAs are allowed three minutes to make a statement on a current issue.

Ms Ní Chuilín has a statement on the social care system, which she says is "well and truly broken".

She says that many people have lost daycare and respite places since the pandemic.

The DUP's Jonathan Buckley makes a statement about help for veterans following Remembrance Sunday.

He pays tribute to the British Legion and its volunteers.