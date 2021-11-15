Up first to speak is Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin.
MLAs are allowed three minutes to make a statement on a current issue.
Ms Ní Chuilín has a statement on the social care system, which she says is "well and truly broken".
She says that many people have lost daycare and respite places since the pandemic.
The DUP's Jonathan Buckley makes a statement about help for veterans following Remembrance Sunday.
He pays tribute to the British Legion and its volunteers.
'A giant of the civil rights movement'
Robbie Butler says he didn’t know Austin Currie but that he was aware of his influence.
The Ulster Unionist MLA says he’ll “long be remembered” for his involvement in the civil rights movement.
“Austin Currie was clearly a man of peace who rejected violence and murder,” he adds.
Andrew Muir describes Austin Currie as a “man of great courage”.
The Alliance MLA says Mr Currie “will be remembered for his fearless and immense courage, a giant of the civil rights movement”.
'A touchstone moment'
John O'Dowd of Sinn Féin expresses his party's condolences to the family and friends of Austin Currie and the SDLP members of the assembly.
He says Mr Currie will be remembered for his lifelong service to civil rights and to politics across the island.
Mr O'Dowd says the Caledon housing protest that Mr Currie was part of was "a touchstone moment' in the civil rights movement.
Edwin Poots pays tribute to Mr Currie on behalf of the DUP.
He says he was "a very able politician who was a minister both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland.
Mr Poots says Mr Currie was "an affable man".
'Family paid a high cost for their bravery'
Nichola Mallon says Austin Currie was the “definition of a radical”.
The SDLP MLA adds that Mr Currie became a “powerful symbol in the peaceful civil rights movement”.
The infrastructure minister says he “knew in 1968 that protesting was not going to be enough, we must all work, every single day against injustice, intolerance”.
“Austin and his family paid a high cost for their bravery, his house was regularly attacked,” says Ms Mallon, but “despite this ordeal, his commitment to peace and standing up for what was right was never deterred”.
Speaker opens today's session
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes the members through some initial business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
The infrastructure Minister and SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon is making a statement on the death of Austin Currie.
Economy minister urges public to use £100 cards
DFECopyright: DFE
People are being urged to use their £100 Spend Local cards, with less than a month to go until the scheme ends.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said more than £50m had been spent in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.
More than 1.3 million cards have been dispatched to applicants and about a million have been activated.
The £145m scheme was set up by the Stormont executive to boost sales for businesses that were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hello and good morning to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs will make three-minute statements on issues of topical importance before Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will update members on a recent British-Irish Council transport meeting.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring the Damages Bill to the chamber for its consideration stage.
Paul Givan, the First Minister, will field questions on behalf of the Executive Office during Question Time at 14:00. He’ll be joined by his DUP colleague Michelle McIlveen, the Education Minister.
Action starts at 12:00 - stay with us.