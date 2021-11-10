Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on Integrated Education Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's happening at the Education Committee today?

    Agenda
  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we'll be joining members of the Education Committee for discussions on the Integrated Education Bill with church representatives and the children's commissioner.

    This afternoon the Executive Office Committee will be briefed by the department's new Permanent Secretary, Denis McMahon.

    The Education Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

