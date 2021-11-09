Stormont
Live

Minister Poots outlines environmental strategy

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Session opens to public

    Alex Maskey opens meeting
    The Speaker, Alex Maskey, opens proceedings to the public.

    He jumps straight into busines,s which includes a last minute addition to the agenda.

    It’s a statement from the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on his Environmental Strategy.

  2. What's happening at the assembly?

    NI Assembly
  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning the agriculture minister will be outlining his environmental strategy and the green growth strategy.

    The Assembly Executive Review Committee will be bringing a motion on the findings of a report into an official opposition at the assembly.

    Stormont
    Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will appear at Question Time and Pat Catney of the SDLP will open the second stage debate on his period poverty bill.

    At the end of today's session, Nicola Brogan of Sinn Féin will propose the amendment debate on the Strule Shared Education Campus.

    The action starts at 10:30 - stay with us.

