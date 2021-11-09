Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning the agriculture minister will be outlining his environmental strategy and the green growth strategy.

The Assembly Executive Review Committee will be bringing a motion on the findings of a report into an official opposition at the assembly.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will appear at Question Time and Pat Catney of the SDLP will open the second stage debate on his period poverty bill.

At the end of today's session, Nicola Brogan of Sinn Féin will propose the amendment debate on the Strule Shared Education Campus.

The action starts at 10:30 - stay with us.