In 2018, more than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland, including children, were recalled as part of the neurology review.

Neurology is the treatment of brain conditions including MS, Parkinson's Disease, Stroke and Motor Neurone Disease.

Neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt was at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall linked to his work at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

This October, the General Medical Council said it "reluctantly" decided not to challenge a tribunal's decision allowing Dr Watt to be voluntarily erased from the medical register.

He can no longer practise medicine in the UK.