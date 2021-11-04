In 2018, more than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland, including children, were recalled as part of the neurology review. Neurology is the treatment of brain conditions including MS, Parkinson's Disease, Stroke and Motor Neurone Disease. Neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt was at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall linked to his work at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital. This October, the General Medical Council said it "reluctantly" decided not to challenge a tribunal's decision allowing Dr Watt to be voluntarily erased from the medical register. He can no longer practise medicine in the UK.
What is the neurology review?
Committee meeting opens
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes the members through some initial committee business.
He then introduces the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing on the Neurology Review with the General Medical Council (GMC).
The GMC representatives are Charlie Massey and Anthony Omo.
This morning at the Health Committee
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be taking you to the senate chamber at Stormont for this week's meeting of the Health Committee.
There are two sessions on the Neurology Review, one from the General Medical Council and the second from Department of Health officials.
This afternoon we have a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee. Members will be taking evidence for their inquiry into social deprivation and links to educational achievement.
The Health Committee opens to the public at 09:30. Do join us then.