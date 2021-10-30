Sinn Féin members attending this conference are in a confident mood with the party riding high in the polls in both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.

But members will also be aware that ahead of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election there are a number of unresolved issues that threaten the future of devolution.

Those include the negotiations between the UK and the EU over the Brexit-related Northern Ireland Protocol, which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Unionists believe the protocol diminishes their sense of Britishness.

Sinn Féin, like other parties in Northern Ireland, has expressed its opposition to the UK government's proposals on dealing with legacy of the Troubles, in effect allowing an amnesty on crimes related to that era.

The party is also waiting to see whether the UK government proceeds with legislation in Westminster that will strengthen the position of the Irish language.

South of the border in the Republic of Ireland the party is consistently topping opinion polls, with the three-party coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens being seen by many as not doing enough on issues such as housing and health.