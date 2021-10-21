NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Deirdre Hargey begins by reminding the committee that there "was a huge campaign and concern" before the institutions were revived in 2020 that the welfare mitigations package would run out on 31 March and civil servants did not have the power to make the payments.

As soon as the institutions were in place she received executive backing to address the issues.

The minister says the legislation is ready and she has raised the issue 39 times and has written 12 letters to the executive requesting that papers to be lodged with departments.

"It's being continually blocked," says the communities minister.

"I'm coming you this morning with sheer frustration," she says, adding that she believes the paper is being blocked from coming to the executive table "by one party".

Ms Hargey says there is " a cliff edge" and the legislation and may not be in place by the end of the assembly mandate.

She emphasises that she believes the paper is being held up by the first minister.