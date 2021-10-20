Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on MOT and insurance issues

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Committee opens to public

    Jonathan Buckley
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Jonathan Buckley of the DUP chairs the Infrastructure Committee.

    He opens proceedings to the public and brings members to order.

    The members run through some brief business before welcoming their first guest of the day.

    It’s Alastair Ross from the Association of British Insurers.

    He’s joining members to discuss MOT and insurance issues.

  2. What's on the Infrastructure Committee agenda?

    agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    It's Wednesday and the first of this week's committee days at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We'll shortly be joining members of the Infrastructure Committee in Room 29 at Parliament Buildings for a session on MOTs and car insurance.

    And this afternoon we'll be taking you live to the Executive Office Committee for a hook-up with the Seanad (Irish Senate) Select Committee.

    The Infrastructure meeting kicks off at 10:00. Don't touch that dial.

Back to top