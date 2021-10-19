NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says there are “those in this House and beyond, especially on social media playing politics with Mr Hutchings' passing”.

“It is essential to note that decisions on prosecution and decisions on fitness to stand trial are matters for the independent PPS (Public Prosecution Service) and judiciary,” says the South Belfast MLA.

“Last night we heard of the sad end to the torrid pursuit of an old soldier,” says TUV MLA Jim Allister.

He says Dennis Hutchings was “needlessly dragged to court from his home and his family in Cornwall”.

“I say to this House our director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Herron, should be considering his position.”