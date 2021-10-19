'Decisions on fitness to stand trial are matters for the PPS'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says there are “those in this House and beyond, especially on social media playing politics with Mr Hutchings' passing”.
“It is essential to note that decisions on prosecution and decisions on fitness to stand trial are matters for the independent PPS (Public Prosecution Service) and judiciary,” says the South Belfast MLA.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“Last night we heard of the sad end to the torrid pursuit of an old soldier,” says TUV MLA Jim Allister.
He says Dennis Hutchings was “needlessly dragged to court from his home and his family in Cornwall”.
“I say to this House our director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Herron, should be considering his position.”
'Our job is not to do the work of the judiciary'
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin says "this is a human tragedy and my thoughts are with all of the families who are suffering at this time including the family of Dennis Hutchings".
She says the assembly's job is to make legislation.
"Our job is not to do the work of the PPS (Public Prosecution Service). Our job is not to do the job of the police. Our job is not to do the work of the judiciary," she adds.
Ms Dillon says this was a judicial process sand it is not the job of the assembly to interfere.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP says "I think all members here have expressed the view that no-one should be above the law, that the law showed be applied equally".
"That is a maxim I think we all can have faith in," she adds.
'People need to understand why his case was elevated'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Doug Beattie, the leader of the UUP, begins by paying condolences to Dennis Hutchings family and friends as well as to the family of John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Beattie says they both deserve “truth and justice”.
“People need to understand or find out why his case was elevated above all other cases, why his case suddenly ended up at the top of the pile along with others,” says Mr Beattie.
He says it’s a “difficult legacy process which is effecting us here and now”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
DUP MLA Paul Frew describes Dennis Hutchings as a “strong, hardworking, diligent, compassionate solider.
“A soldier who served his country and who would have no doubt been let down many times in the act of that service by his superiors and his officers and that’s certainly true of the start of the Troubles,” he adds.
Who was Dennis Hutchings?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Ex-soldier, Dennis Hutchings, died while on trial over a fatal shooting during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
The 80-year-old denied attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
'Decisions on fitness to stand trial are matters for the PPS'
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says there are “those in this House and beyond, especially on social media playing politics with Mr Hutchings' passing”.
“It is essential to note that decisions on prosecution and decisions on fitness to stand trial are matters for the independent PPS (Public Prosecution Service) and judiciary,” says the South Belfast MLA.
“Last night we heard of the sad end to the torrid pursuit of an old soldier,” says TUV MLA Jim Allister.
He says Dennis Hutchings was “needlessly dragged to court from his home and his family in Cornwall”.
“I say to this House our director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Herron, should be considering his position.”
'Our job is not to do the work of the judiciary'
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin says "this is a human tragedy and my thoughts are with all of the families who are suffering at this time including the family of Dennis Hutchings".
She says the assembly's job is to make legislation.
"Our job is not to do the work of the PPS (Public Prosecution Service). Our job is not to do the job of the police. Our job is not to do the work of the judiciary," she adds.
Ms Dillon says this was a judicial process sand it is not the job of the assembly to interfere.
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP says "I think all members here have expressed the view that no-one should be above the law, that the law showed be applied equally".
"That is a maxim I think we all can have faith in," she adds.
'People need to understand why his case was elevated'
Doug Beattie, the leader of the UUP, begins by paying condolences to Dennis Hutchings family and friends as well as to the family of John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Beattie says they both deserve “truth and justice”.
“People need to understand or find out why his case was elevated above all other cases, why his case suddenly ended up at the top of the pile along with others,” says Mr Beattie.
He says it’s a “difficult legacy process which is effecting us here and now”.
DUP MLA Paul Frew describes Dennis Hutchings as a “strong, hardworking, diligent, compassionate solider.
“A soldier who served his country and who would have no doubt been let down many times in the act of that service by his superiors and his officers and that’s certainly true of the start of the Troubles,” he adds.
Who was Dennis Hutchings?
Ex-soldier, Dennis Hutchings, died while on trial over a fatal shooting during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
The 80-year-old denied attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.
Mr Hutchings' trial was adjourned for three weeks due to illness and the court heard on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The non-jury trial had been sitting at Belfast Crown Court for three days a week to allow Mr Hutchings, who had been suffering from kidney disease, to receive dialysis treatment.
Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, was an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.
He also suffered from heart failure and fluid on the lung. He died in the Mater Hospital in Belfast on Monday afternoon.
His death was confirmed by an Army veterans' group on behalf of his family.
Read more on this story here.
The session opens
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the session and calls the members to order.
He announces that Sinn Féin's Fra McCann has resigned as MLA for West Belfast.
His place has been taken by Aisling Reilly, who has signed the roll of membership.
Mr Maskey announces the Matter of the Day.
It's been brought by Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie and refers to the death of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs have quite a lot of committee business to get through in the main chamber before turning their attention to private members' business.
Alliance MLAs bring a motion on the stability of the institutions and referral to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.
Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLAs open a debate on the Department for Infrastructure's planning guidance for rural communities.
Question Time will also pop up at its regular 14:00 slot. Today the health minister and communities minister will be in the spotlight.
It's going to be a busy one, so stay with us for all of the action from 10:30.