BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

We've quite a busy plenary session to look forward to today.

The members will be debating everything from interparliamentary dialogue with the European Union to independent evaluation of the Police Ombudsman.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and Finance Minister Conor Murphy are in the Question Time hot seat.

The assembly meets at 12:00. Do stay with us.