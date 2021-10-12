PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning, Green Party leader Clare Bailey will be leading the second stage debate on her private member's Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will be in the spotlight at Question Time, and later this afternoon we have motions on Cancer Screening for Firefighters and an Education Catch-up Strategy.

The assembly opens for business at 10:30. Do stay with us.