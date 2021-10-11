NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Speaker Alex Maskey opens proceedings.

He expresses the assembly's condolences to the family of former secretary of state James Brokenshire.

The speaker says he is "saddened by his untimely death at the age of just 53".

Mr Maskey then informs the members of the resignation of former first minister Arlene Foster as an MLA.

Her replacement Deborah Erskine has signed the undertaking and the roll of membership.

Mr Maskey adds that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will be unable to attend Question Time today as she is unwell.

Finally, he announces the first item on the agenda.

It's Members' Statements where MLAs have three minutes to speak on a matter of current interest.