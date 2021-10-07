Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on Abortion Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the Health Committee?

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of Stormont on this wet and windy Thursday.

    This morning the health committee will be questioning two MLAs on their private members' abortion bills.

    This afternoon representatives of the services company, Capita, will appear at the Justice Committee to discuss the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme.

    The Health Committee starts at 09:30. Do stay with us.

