The DUP's Robin Newton asks if the expert panel will remain in contact "in some way" with the programme board that has been set up.

He wants to know if there are any short or long-term goals set by the board.

Alison Chambers says she thinks the officials will keep in touch with the members of the expert panel "as a matter of course".

She lists a number of short-term goals including a campaign around aspiration and instilling hope.

The official says that a plan to acquire "devices" should be put in place "fairly quickly".