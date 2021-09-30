Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to the party's 50th anniversary dinner, BBC News NI understands. The party is marking the occasion at a Belfast hotel on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Baroness Eileen Paisley has told the BBC that the party today is in many ways unrecognisable from the one lead by her husband, Rev Ian Paisley. The last few months have certainly been like no other in the DUP's history. Read more on this story here.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chairperson Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before running through some housekeeping business.
Most MLAs join the meeting by video link.
The first item on today’s agenda is an update on current health issues by Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride.
What's happening at the Health Committee?
This morning the Health Minister Robin Swann will be briefing members of the Assembly's Health Committee along with the Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride.
In the afternoon the Justice Committee will hear results from a consultation on a Proposed Strategy for Supporting and Challenging Women and Girls in Contact with the Justice System.
