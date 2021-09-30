Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to the party's 50th anniversary dinner, BBC News NI understands.

The party is marking the occasion at a Belfast hotel on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Baroness Eileen Paisley has told the BBC that the party today is in many ways unrecognisable from the one lead by her husband, Rev Ian Paisley.

The last few months have certainly been like no other in the DUP's history.

