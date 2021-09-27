“Even before this pandemic we had serious problems because many of consumers had stopped going into the city centre” in Londonderry, says the MLA.
She pleads for “people to go in and use their vouchers in their local businesses”.
Rosemary Barton uses her statement to discuss the issue of child death.
“The loss of a child of any age is a tragedy which no parent can prepare for,” she says.
The Ulster Unionist politician says “much to our shame” there’s no official scheme to assist parents in NI with funeral costs.
“A number of councils have voted in favour of wavering fully or partial burial fees, but that is not the answer,” says the MLA.
'MOT booking fiasco'
The first MLA to speak is the Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin.
She raises the question of changes to planning arrangements in rural communities, which she says is affecting farming families and young couples.
Harry Harvey of the DUP has a statement about problems with what he calls the "MOT booking fiasco".
He says the new online system for booking tests has become "almost impossible".
Plenary session opens to the public
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, brings members to order.
He runs through some housekeeping business, including updating members that he has written to ministers to encourage them to make statements to the house before speaking to the media.
Mr Maskey says there are also additional seats being made available in the chamber today to enable more members to hold ministers to account during Question Time. Reduced seating will be enforced during all other items of business.
The first official item on today’s agenda is members’ statements.
These entail members making speeches which last a maximum of three minutes and can relate to a current issue in their constituency or beyond.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning’s plenary session kicks off with a series of members’ statements on issues of current interest.
At 14:00 MLAs will turn their attention to Question Time when the Executive Office and finance minister will be in the hot seat to answer questions.
Two bills will face their second stage today - the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill as well as Edwin Poots’ Climate Change Bill.
'A balance between what is fair and what is right and necessary'
“I believe the bill offers a balance between what needs to be done now and what’s realistic in the remaining time of this assembly,” says Deirdre Hargey.
The communities minister adds that it “offers a balance between what is fair for a responsible operator and what is right and necessary to manage the risks associated with gambling”.
'Almost 340 amendments to this bill'
Deirdre Hargey, the Communities Minister, is in the chamber to move the second stage of the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements Bill.
She says the legislation hasn’t been updated since 1985 and “isn’t fit for the modern age”.
“Reform of our gambling laws is well overdue,” says the Sinn Féin minister, adding that “some change must be delivered” before the end of the current mandate.
“There are issues to be addressed too in relation to new betting and gambling machines on the market,” says Ms Hargey.
There are “almost 340 amendments to this bill” explains the minister, adding that it’s “a huge piece of legislation”.
Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 response
Next up, the assembly agrees to extend the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 response until the end of the current assembly mandate.
The ad-hoc committee was set up to allow executive ministers to make statements to the house during the Covid pandemic.
This item of business is followed by a number of changes to the membership of assembly committees and the assembly members' pension scheme.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning’s plenary session kicks off with a series of members’ statements on issues of current interest.
At 14:00 MLAs will turn their attention to Question Time when the Executive Office and finance minister will be in the hot seat to answer questions.
Two bills will face their second stage today - the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill as well as Edwin Poots’ Climate Change Bill.
It’s a busy start to the week.
Stay with us for all of the action from 12:00.