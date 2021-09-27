Deirdre Hargey, the Communities Minister, is in the chamber to move the second stage of the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements Bill.

She says the legislation hasn’t been updated since 1985 and “isn’t fit for the modern age”.

“Reform of our gambling laws is well overdue,” says the Sinn Féin minister, adding that “some change must be delivered” before the end of the current mandate.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

“There are issues to be addressed too in relation to new betting and gambling machines on the market,” says Ms Hargey.

There are “almost 340 amendments to this bill” explains the minister, adding that it’s “a huge piece of legislation”.