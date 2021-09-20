The DUP's Pam Cameron, who supports the bill, says she wants to speak on her own behalf and she's very conscious of the sensitivities around this bill.
"At the core remains a choice, rights and the ability not to be a part of this," she says, adding that she fully respects those who feel that organ donation "is not for them".
She says there should be greater clarity on family consent and on the role of clinicians.
"It is vital that we know what the wishes of our loved-ones are," the South Antrim MLA says.
'Soft opt-out organ donation will save lives'
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin says the bill aims to change the statutory framework for organ and tissue donation in Northern Ireland.
The chair of the Health Committee outlines members’ scrutiny of the bill to date and engagement with stakeholders.
In his capacity as Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, Mr Gildernew says the bill is “assembly politics at its best” as it is “widely supported” across the community.
“Soft opt-out organ donation will save the lives of our families, loved-ones and our friends,” he adds.
He adds that it’s important for families and friends to discuss organ donation and normalise the conversation.
Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Bill
Robin Swann says the bill has been "long-awaited by all who are involved in the organ donation process".
He pays tribute to all those who campaigned for the legislation, including former UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson whose private member's bill failed to make the statute book.
Mr Swann says it will increase the number of donors "and ultimately the number of life-saving organs available for transplantation".
The minister outlines how the bill has taken on board lessons from legislation in other parts of the UK.
"This bill will mean that adults in Northern Ireland will be considered potential donors unless they choose to opt out or are excluded," he explains, adding that there are about 115 people currently on the organ donation waiting list in NI.
Organ donation and Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where an opt-out system for organ donation is not in place.
Until June, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had blocked attempts to pass a bill changing the system.
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, brings members to order before jumping straight to a bit of house keeping.
A number of MLAs are moving committees. Rosemary Barton of the UUP will replace her colleague Andy Allen on the Business Committee, while the DUP's Paul Frew and Stephen Dunn replace colleagues Alex Easton and Pam Cameron on the Communities Committee; Maurice Bradley no longer will sit on the Agriculture Committee and Paul Frew will replace Gordon Lyons as a member of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.
In the chamber to start today's first substantive debate, is the Health Minister Robin Swann.
He moves the second stage of the Organ and Tissue Donation Bill.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's shaping up to be another busy week at the house on the hill, with MLAs kicking off their week by scrutinising the Organ and Tissue Donations Bill.
Economy and Communities ministers will also be in the spotlight at 14:00 for Question Time.
All of the action starts at 12:00 - so stay with us.
