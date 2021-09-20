NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Cara Hunter of the SDLP says donating organs after death “helps to save lives”.

“One donor can transform the lives of up to nine people,” adds the Health Committee member.

The representative for East Londonderry encourages people to “get talking” about their wishes around donation, “and let’s get donating”.

Ulster Unionist, Robbie Butler, says his party will be backing the bill.

“The opportunity to help others in life is the most important thing any of us can do,” says the Lagan Valley MLA.

He refers to the campaign run by the parents of “young Daithi (McGabhainn) from West Belfast”, a four-year-old who has been on the heart transplant waiting list for over 1,000 days.